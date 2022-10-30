Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Please stay safe this Halloween! The Newport Beach Police Department offers the following tips for families and drivers:

Drivers:

Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.

Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

If you are heading to a local bar, restaurant or house party and plan to drink, bring a designated sober driver with you, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night.

Parents and trick-or-treaters:

Make sure costumes fit to prevent trips and falls.

Decorate costumes and bags/buckets with reflective tape.

Have kids use flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them.

Walk on sidewalks when available. Avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.

Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Wishing you a fun and safe Halloween!

State Association Recognizes Harbor Code Enforcement for ‘Most Innovative Program’

The City’s Harbor Department Code Enforcement Division was recognized for the “2022 Most Innovative Program” at the recent California Association of Code Enforcement Officers annual conference.

Code Enforcement Supervisor Matt Cosylion (second from right in photo) accepted the award on behalf of the Harbor Department.

The Code Enforcement team was recognized for:

Encouraging boaters to follow safe boating practices and harbor rules and regulations.

Collaborating efficiently with Harbor Department colleagues who patrol the Harbor and identify, document and address unsafe boaters and violations of local, state and federal laws.

Use of technology and equipment unique to the harbor environment, including water-resistant computers and cameras, noise meters and specialized safety equipment.

Development of department and division policies, procedures and training programs to support the City’s municipal code regulations that apply to the harbor.

Development of outreach programs and materials for the public and community stakeholders.

Removing more than 75 abandoned or inoperable vehicles from the harbor with state grant funding.

Code Enforcement staff patrols Newport Harbor daily to prevent or correct violations, which can include dilapidated, inoperable or abandoned vessels; lack of compliance with the terms and conditions of permits issued to various harbor users; public nuisances such as noise, water quality and trash; commercial charters and boat rental businesses operating without permits or licenses; boating safety violations; or sea lions damaging vessels and docks.

Station Upgrades to Improve Groundwater Pumping Infrastructure

A project to upgrade groundwater water pumps and motors is underway at the 16th Street Pump Station (also known as the Utilities Yard) at 949 W. 16th St.

The project will improve the infrastructure at a critical groundwater pumping facility. The pumping station receives and treats groundwater from four City-owned water wells in Fountain Valley. The project will replace three of five pumps, replace all five motors, and install technology to improve energy efficiency.

The work began on Monday, October 24. The project is being conducted swiftly in a phased approach to avoid interruptions to the City’s water distribution.

2022 General Municipal Election Information

Vote Center and Official Ballot Drop locations can be found at www.newportbeachca.gov/2022election.

Abandoned Small Vessels to be Auctioned Nov. 18 at Marina Park

The City will auction abandoned small vessels to the public on Friday, November 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Marina Park Sailing Center,1600 W. Balboa Boulevard. The auction will include small dinghy vessels, stand-up paddle boards, and kayaks.

Viewing will open at 9 a.m. and the auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. Vessels are sold as is, for cash only, and the minimum bid varies with each vessel. Payment (cash only) is due immediately after the auction. The winning bidders are responsible for removing their vessels by 5 p.m. November 18.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

Last week the Be Well team:

Responded to a situation involving a minor with suicidal ideations. The Be Well team collaborated with the County’s Crisis Assessment Team (CAT) for a mental health evaluation.

Transported one person to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for intake.

Transported one person to the Be Well sobering station for treatment.

Transported three people to services, shelter intakes, and appointments.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Relocated a family to Arizona. The family, which included a minor child with developmental disabilities, had been living in a car in Newport Beach.

Paid for minor car repairs from donations to the City’s Good Giving program. To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page.

Transported one client to an intake appointment at the new HB Oasis non-congregate transitional housing facility. HB Oasis is an older motel converted into transitional housing through the state’s Project Homekey initiative.

Continue to shelter people. Twenty people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported one person for an intake at the Yale Navigation Center.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.