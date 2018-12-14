New Rector for Saint Michael and All Angels CdM

Share this:

The Reverend Michael Seiler has accepted the call of the Vestry of Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Corona del Mar to join the parish family as its next rector.

Seiler has been interim rector of St. Michael’s since July 2017 when he joined the parish from the Parish of St. Matthew in Pacific Palisades, where he spent 15 years as associate rector and as acting rector, officials announced in a statement.

While administering St. Matthew’s parish activities and supervising the church’s lay staff, Seiler also worked closely with the headmaster and trustees of St. Matthew’s Parish School.

In an earlier assignment, Seiler was curate at St. Mark’s Church in Philadelphia. There he planned and taught a program of adult Christian education and spiritual formation in addition to his liturgical and pastoral care duties which included directing a team of lay ministers at a local nursing home.

Seiler is a member of The Fellowship of Saint John, The Society of St. John the Evangelist.

He holds a Master of Divinity from Yale Divinity School a certificate in Anglican Studies, from the Berkeley Divinity School at Yale, and a Bachelor of Arts cum laude from Pepperdine University.