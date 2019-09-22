‘New View of God’ Speaker Event

Share this:

Phillip Hockley, of the United Kingdom and St. Louis, is coming to Laguna Beach to speak on “A new view of God and its effect on well-being.”

After sustaining a debilitating injury, which rendered him permanently disabled, Hockley began investigating ways to improve his situation. He attended a lecture on Christian Science and “found something that was indeed life-transforming,” he said in a prepared statement.

“Christian Science gave me a new view of God that I’d not had before: A view of God as Love itself, divine love that loved me fully,” he said. “I also discovered that this loving God was not the source of my troubles (which were many), but the solution to them. My life began to improve quickly and I became a healthy man.”

Hockley will introduce the core principles of Christian Science. He will draw on concepts from the Bible, especially Jesus’ life and teachings, as well as explanations from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” the textbook of Christian Science, written by Mary Baker Eddy.

The talk will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 635 High Dr., in Laguna Beach. To listen to this talk by telephone, call (605) 313-5105, access 947426# after 1:55 p.m.