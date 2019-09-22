Vanguard University Helps Raise $200k to Combat Human Trafficking

Share this:

Vanguard University’s Global Center for Women and Justice recently held its seventh annual Priceless luncheon enabling leaders to promote justice against human trafficking and modern-day slavery at the Fashion Island Hotel.

More than 250 luncheon guests at the Sept. 7 event contributed nearly $200,000 to aid the Center in its fight to bring dignity, justice, and freedom to women and children around the world.

“We don’t often associate exploitation and human trafficking with areas like our beautiful county, but it is here and it is very real,” Center director Sandra Morgan said. “It is our hope that this annual event encourages the greater Orange County community to do more to help victims in their own backyard and around the world.”

Keynote speaker Rabbi Diana Gerson, associate executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, spoke about faith communities’ responsibility to fight modern-day slavery and injustice toward women and children.

“Every child has a right to grow up in a home without violence and we can do more for those children,” Gerson said. “We are in this together, connected and bound by the same values. All persons, no matter their religious beliefs, have a responsibility to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to injustice.”

The Outstanding Organization Award was accepted by Mercy House Executive Director Larry Haynes for his organization’s commitment to ending homelessness in Orange County.

For more information visit vanguard.edu/research/gcwj.