New Year’s Dining in Newport Beach

Looking for someplace to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, or maybe a fun dining spot on New Year’s Day? Several Newport Beach restaurants are ready to welcome you with a champagne toast and dinner on New Year’s Eve or a hearty brunch on New Year’s Day.

Billy’s at the Beach

Count down to 2022 at Billy’s at the Beach on New Year’s Eve and return for a special Pajama Party Brunch on New Year’s Day.

Cheers to the New Year from coast to coast on Friday, Dec. 31 with a complimentary champagne toast at 9 p.m. and midnight. Indulge in bar and menu specials throughout the evening that include a collection of signature Billy’s plates and pupus, and tropical cocktails.

Then, kick off the year in aloha style at Billy’s Pajama Party Brunch on New Year’s Day starting at 10 a.m. Roll out of bed and don your best pajamas to enjoy Hawaiian-inspired brunch dishes like the Banana Nut Pancakes, Luau Omelette, and Loco Moco. Pair your New Year’s brunch with a Billy’s World Famous Mai Tai or Bloody Mary and keep the festivities going all day long.

Billy’s New Year’s Eve Celebration is Friday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. The New Year’s Day Pajama Party Brunch is Saturday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Billy’s at the Beach is at 2751 W Coast Highway. Call (949) 722-1100 or visit www.Billysatthebeach.net.

The Bungalow

The Bungalow has a special Holiday Prix-Fixe menu for New Year’s Eve. Three Courses included, served 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First course includes choice of corn chowder, Bungalow salad, butternut squash ravioli, lobster bisque, Caesar salad or Bungalow prawns ($5 supplement).

For entrees, Bungalow has several price pointe depending on your choice of entrée.

The $85 option includes bone-in short ribs braised in a cabernet veal stock with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, Blackened wild king salmon with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and avocado relish, California chicken breast with oven roasted tomatoes and fingerling potatoes, or grilled vegetable tart with grilled portobello mushroom cap on a bed of Yukon Gold mashed potatoes topped with grilled mixed vegetables, toasted breadcrumbs, and melted smoked gouda cheese.

The $95 option offers a choice of prime rib of beef with au jus and whipped Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, miso marinated Chilean sea bass with coconut rice and stir-fried vegetables, and New York Strip with horseradish potato gratin.

The $105 entrée level includes a choice of prime bone-in ribeye or northern Australian lobster tail.

Dessert selections include pumpkin cheesecake, berries and cream, chocolate souffle cake, and vanilla crème brulee.

Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com for details and reservations.

Tavern House

Restaurateur David Wilhelm has crafted a nice New Year’s Eve menu and also a fun New Year’s Day brunch that will satisfy any palate.

The New Year’s Eve menu includes such items as Maine Lobster & White Corn Bisque with Smoked Paprika and Parmesan Croustade, Seared Day Boat Scallops with Creamy Sweet Corn Polenta, Holiday Meatballs made with Prime Wagyu Beef in Cranberry-Chipotle Sauce, Crispy Roasted Half Pekin Duckling with Cornbread & Pine Nut Stuffing, and Surf & Turf Filet Mignon with Lobster Beignets.

For dessert, I suggest the Bananarama: Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Candied Pecans, Banana Pastry Cream, Fresh Bananas, Toffee Crumbles, topped with Salty Caramel Sauce.

The Tavern House brunch is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Start your morning with a Bloody Mary, Mimosa or the recently added French 75 champagne and cognac cocktail. Then enjoy the popular Brunch specials including Prime Rib or Avocado Benedict, Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffles, Hangover Burger, and other treats.

And for you college football fans, Tavern House will have all the Bowl Games playing on one of their six flatscreens.

Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com for reservations and more information.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s is celebrating New Year’s Eve in style with a glamorous soiree. The evening starts with sparkle as guests are greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbly and party favors. Against a backdrop of live music, guests can mix, mingle and dine with the restaurant’s eye-catching signature cocktails, world-class wine list and artistically prepared dishes in an alluring atmosphere.

The first round of 2022 is on Eddie V’s with a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are recommended, but not required. For more information, visit www.EddieV.com.

Sushi Ii

Enter into the new year with an at-home sushi experience courtesy of Master Chef Susumu Ii of Sushi Ii. Chef Ii has meticulously planned two ultra-premium Osechi Ryori – multi-layered boxes filled with the traditional foods enjoyed in Japan on New Year’s Day. The multi-tiered boxes symbolize the hope that happiness and wealth come continuously while the intricate items found within them each holds its own symbolic meaning in welcoming the New Year. A double-layered box priced at $350 serves three; and a triple-layered box, priced at $600, serves five. Only 15 of each box will be made and orders must be placed in advance online through Tock. Pick up is available from 8 a.m. – noon on New Year’s Day.

Visit www.sushi-ii.com to pazce your order.

The Winery Newport

The Winery Restaurant on Coast Highway has an over-the-top New Year’s Eve menu planned. Priced at $190 per person, the three-course menu features a choice of six starters from clam chowder to charred Spanish octopus.

Choose from six entrees including angus beef tenderloin and Main lobster duo, herb crusted New Zealand lamb rack, bacon wrapped venison, and duck confit.

Dessert is Pastry Chef’s selection of “Delicious Mini Pastries.”

Visit www.thewinerynewport.com for details and reservations.