Newport-Based Luxury Hotel Advisors Appoints Paula Argento to Advisory Board

Real estate and hospitality investment industry veteran Paula Argento has joined the board of advisors for Luxury Hotel Advisors, a boutique luxury hotel acquisitions and advisory firm based in Newport Beach.

In her new role, Argento joins some of the country’s leading hotel executives and advisors and brings with her a broad range of commercial real estate experience, as well as a stellar track record in the legal field.

A certified family office professional and attorney, she is currently managing director of Argento Global, an international advisory firm specializing in hospitality and real estate investment, private equity, debt finance and corporate and family office representation, both in the U.S. and abroad.

According to Eric Prevette, managing principal of LHA, Argento adds a valued perspective to the LHA board

“She has considerable legal, investment/deal structuring and transactional expertise as well as extensive experience with luxury hotel consulting,” said Prevette. “Her knowledge and insight will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio.”

Argento previously served as co-chair to the advisory board for the Boutique and Lifestyle Lodging Association and was a staff counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, providing legislative counsel on a wide range of issues, including the nomination hearing of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

Her luxury hotel consulting background includes the rebranding of Dominican Republic Cap Cana; financing of the Fairmont Austin; due diligence assignment on The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco; negotiation for a proposed luxury resort, residences and golf course in Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam; and advisory on the financing of a Gold Coast, Australia, luxury resort development in anticipation of the Brisbane 2032 Summer Olympics.

More information about Luxury Hotel Advisors is available at https://luxuryhoteladvisors.com.

Luxury Hotel Advisors, Inc. is a boutique luxury hotel acquisitions and advisory firm that guides, assists and implements solutions for hotel owners and investors in selecting the best course of action as it relates to luxury hospitality assets.