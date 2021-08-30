Newport-Based OC Community Foundation Hosts Virtual Environmental Giving Day Sept. 1

Share this:

On Sept. 1, 2021, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation will bring together seven local nonprofits to raise $75,000 during Protect & Preserve, a 24-hour collaborative giving day to support Orange County’s open spaces and marine protected areas that enrich 52 miles of California’s coastline.

The Orange County community is being invited to help protect local open spaces and marine protected areas. Marine protected areas (MPAs) are areas seaward of the high tide line that have been designated by law to protect or conserve marine life and habitat. MPAs cover 26 percent of U.S. waters, with approximately 12 of Orange County’s stunning 44-mile coastline designated as a MPA.

Participating organizations include Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Ocean Foundation, Newport Bay Conservancy, OC Habitats, Ocean Defenders Alliance, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and The Ecology Center.

“We are honored to empower the efforts of local environmental nonprofits to protect and conserve our Orange County coastline and unique ecosystems,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “We are proud to support this collaborative fundraising effort to help ensure that our natural resources flourish and can be enjoyed by Orange County residents for generations to come.”

This event is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions, from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans. This creates momentum on one shared day and leverages a combined outreach effort for collective success.

In 2020, the 10 Giving Days secured support from 6,476 donors and raised a record $3.2 million for 98 nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised nearly $13 million for Orange County nonprofits.

To donate during the Protect and Preserve Giving Day and give back to the local community, visit: https://protect-and-preserve-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org/.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded nearly $830 million in grants and scholarships, placing the organization in the top two percent in grantmaking among U.S. community foundations.

For more information, visit https://www.oc-cf.org/ or call 949-553-4202.