Hoag Hospital Embarks on Major Reinvestment of its Hoag Cancer Center

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, already Orange County’s top-ranked cancer center, has announced a major reinvestment in its facilities and treatment technologies as it continues to deepen its breadth of expertise, in turn bringing new hope to patients battling a host of cancers.

“From remarkably innovative technology, to reconfigured spaces that enhance patient treatment and recovery, to recruiting world-renowned specialists, Hoag’s cancer center is modeling the future of health care, right here in Orange County,” said Burton L. Eisenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S., executive medical director of Hoag Family Cancer Institute and the Grace E. Hoag Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair.

Eisenberg added that “the world’s understanding of cancer, including its underlying genetic and environmental risk factors and most effective treatment regimens, is changing rapidly. This major reinvestment in our cancer center reflects Hoag’s commitment to not only keep up with these changes, but to remain a leader in pioneering responses to them.”

The year-long reinvestment, which is supported by $9 million in philanthropic funds, involves significant renovations and expansion at the Patty & George Hoag Cancer Center at Hoag’s Newport Beach location.

The state-of-the-art cancer center will enable Hoag to continue to provide highly personalized and innovative care in a newly constructed space that focuses on the patient experience, Eisenberg explained.

The newly constructed space will feature additional exam rooms, infusion center chairs, and a deep focus on the patient and how Hoag can provide a truly patient-centered approach to treatment and access to physician specialists.

In addition to its top ranking in Orange County, Hoag is ranked among the nation’s top 10 percent of cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report. These top rankings are enabling Hoag to attract renowned cancer specialists who are shedding new light on cancer causes and care.

Currently, Hoag is conducting more than 100 clinical trials in cancer. Among them are trials focused on pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a five- year survival rate of just five percent. Eisenberg pointed to numerous developments in Hoag’s nationally renowned Pancreatic Cancer Program as an example of the hospital’s leadership in cancer care.

Among them:

Natural Killer Cell Therapy. Hoag is the only hospital in Orange County – and one of only three sites in the nation – to offer this immunotherapy drug in a clinical trial for pancreatic cancer. This type of treatment is being studied for other types of cancer treatment as well and is showing promising results. Patients are traveling from across the U.S. and from far away as London to participate in the trial.

ViewRay MRIdian Linear Accelerator: This is the most advanced and accurate radiation oncology machine in the U.S. and Hoag is the only hospital in OC to offer this. The ViewRay is used in the NK Cell Therapy trial.

Anita Erickson Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Program: Hoag is one of the few early detection programs in the nation. Patients enrolled in the program receive ongoing imaging and surveillance to try to catch this elusive cancer early.

Pancreatic Cyst Surveillance Program: Incidental findings of pancreatic cysts are at an all-time high. In the only program of its kind in Orange County, Hoag developed, and has had numerous research papers accepted, on a surveillance program for pancreatic cysts. Hoag is utilizing molecular testing on the cyst fluid to determine if it is cancerous, pre-cancerous, or benign. Patients are then monitored to determine peace of mind; Hoag also tracks any progress to determine if further care is needed.

