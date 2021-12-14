Newport-Based OC Hispanic Education Endowment Fund Raises $100K at Annual Celebration

Share this:

The Newport Beach-based Orange County Hispanic Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) held its 28th Annual “Somos HEEF” Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at the City National Grove of Anaheim.

The event is the organization’s annual fundraiser to support its scholarship program for Hispanic/Latino youth in Orange County. At this year’s celebration, it was reported that scholarships totaling more than $270,000 were awarded to more than 90 first generation college-bound students.

Despite limited attendance to follow best health practices, the event raised over $100,000 to support the HEEF mission and student scholarships.

This year’s event sponsors included: National University, SVA Architects, Edison International, Cal State Fullerton, UC Irvine, SoCal Gas Company, Chevron, and Northgate Gonzalez Markets. Scholarship sponsors included: Edison International and Union Bank.

The Hispanic Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) improves access to higher education for Orange County’s Hispanic/Latino youth. The fund is a resource to academically talented Hispanic/Latino youth who need to overcome financial barriers to complete a college degree. HEEF is a collaborative of more than 30 funding partners that offer individual awards of $2,500-$5,000 across multiple areas of interest.

HEEF is a fund of the Orange County Community Foundation based on Newport Beach. For more information, visit www.heef.org.