Newport-Based OC Women2Women Sweetheart Luncheon Supports Mary’s Path Mission for Parenting Foster Youth

Newport Beach-based OC Women2Women held its Sweetheart Luncheon & Fashion Show on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at The Promenade & Garden in Costa Mesa.

The fundraiser brought together 75 women in support of the nonprofit organization Mary’s Path, which serves parenting foster youth and their babies through housing, therapeutic services, and long-term aftercare support.

Mary’s Path’s aftercare program has demonstrated measurable impact. Without sustained support, nearly 46 percent of parenting foster youth face repeat pregnancy and homelessness by age 19. With aftercare services, that risk drops to approximately 7 percent, underscoring the importance of continued community investment.

Event highlights included:

Opening remarks by Karen Butera King, President of OC Women2Women

A mission address from Jill Dominguez, CEO of Mary’s Path

Recognition presented by Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and Newport Beach Councilmember Robyn Grant

A program alumna sharing her lived experience

A stroller and bassinet donated by Zoe Strollers

A fashion presentation by Chico’s and Marmi Shoes

Lunch hosted at Turnip Rose Promenade & Gardens

OC Women2Womern recognizes board member and event sponso, Geraldine Schlutz.

OC Women2Women is a non-profit organization of community-minded people who want to make a difference in the lives of under-served women in Orange County. Their volunteer group of member/donors combine their contributions to provide grants to empower women in Orange County. By directly investing our pooled funds for those in need, the group is a powerful resource for change.

The OC Women2Women Board of Directors research non-profit organizations that meet their criteria and specialize in women’s issues. The membership votes on how the funds are granted. Visit www.OCWomen2Women.org for more information.