Citizens Private Bank Opens First Orange County Location in Newport Center

Citizens Private Bank celebrated the grand opening of its Newport Beach office with a ribbon cutting and reception on Thursday, February 12.

The event marked the firm’s continued expansion across Southern California and its investment in one of the region’s most relationship-driven private banking markets. The new office – its first in Orange County – underscores Citizens Private Bank’s commitment to serving clients through a deeply local, high-touch approach.

There are a lot of banks and other financial institutions (and even individuals) who offer wealth management and other types of banking services. What’s different about Citizens Private Bank?

“I think the real differentiator is the client first approach versus the product first approach,” said Victor Mena, Executive Market Director for Citizens Private Bank. “The client is the focus of our business, and we’re providing the client access to whatever they need within the bank, as opposed to the client having to navigate things like how do I open an account, how do I get lending on my commercial real estate or my investment property? We establish relationships with individual clients. Their needs are often very different and range from simple to moderate and in some cases very complex. It’s about the clients versus the products. What we’d like to do is simplify the process and bring the bank to you.”

There are two sides to Citizens Private Bank—Private Bank and Private Wealth. Citizens Private Bank focuses on customized banking and relationship-driven services, while Citizens Private Wealth focuses on investment advisory, planning, and wealth-preservation strategies. The two groups work closely together.

“When people hear the words private bank, they immediately go to wealth management, and that’s fine, but I think that limits our offering, or that limits the person’s potential view of our offering,” said Mena. “We would love the opportunity to meet a new client and to serve their banking needs and be able to bring the bank to them. As we continue to grow with them and the opportunity presents itself for them to consider wealth management with us, we’d love to do that.”

Citizens Private Bank has solutions for personal and business banking as well as wealth management. Essentially, said Mena, he wants the community to know that they’d love to be their bank.

Citizens Private Bank Newport Beach office is at 1400 Newport Center Dr., Suite 150,

Newport Beach.

Visit https://www.citizensbank.com/private-banking/overview.aspx for more information.