Newport Beach Announces Partial Beach Re-opening for Active Recreational Use

The City of Newport Beach will partially reopen its beaches beginning Wednesday, May 6, under an “active recreational use” plan approved by State officials.

According to information received from the City, Newport Beach will open all beaches to active recreational use during normal beach hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.), seven days a week. The City’s reopening plan, approved Wednesday, is consistent with the cities of San Clemente and Huntington Beach.

“The City is very pleased to reopen our beaches for the physical and mental well-being of our residents,” said Mayor Will O’Neill. “While the active recreation model was not the preferred choice by the City Council, after discussions with our public safety personnel, we are confident that City staff will manage the beaches effectively under the approved plan.”

City safety personnel will first and foremost strive for education over citation, O’Neill said.

Active recreational use includes walking, running, hiking, bicycle riding, swimming, surfing, bodysurfing, boogie boarding, kite surfing, paddle boarding, skim boarding, kayaking, and other similar ocean activities such as fishing.

Beaches and the ocean will be closed to passive games, loitering, sunbathing, and gatherings of people (even if engaged in active recreation) outside of those within their immediate household.

Beach parking lots will remain closed. The Newport Harbor remains open for all normally allowed water activities.

The City has also announced the reopening of City-operated tennis courts. The City’s 16 tennis courts will be available for singles play only.

The City looks forward to reopening additional recreational facilities in the coming days and weeks, in alignment with State and County public health guidelines.

As with all public spaces, the City of Newport Beach recommends that all people

(1) stay close to home when you get outdoors

(2) not drive to parks or beaches

(3) venture out only with people in your immediate household

(4) actively walk, jog or bike in your neighborhood or local parks that remain open

(5) always maintain a social/ physical distance of 6 feet or more when recreating in the outdoors

(6) leave public space if you cannot maintain social/ physical distancing