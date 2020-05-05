Off the Menu: Modern Menus for Newport Moms on Mother’s Day

Share this:

Mother’s Day is this Sunday—a day to celebrate Mom! A time-honored tradition is taking mom out to brunch, which you can still do thanks for dozens of Newport restaurants offering Mother’s Day take-out menus that range from a la carte specials to huge family-style meals for four or more. Some are including champagne and flowers to go, making the occasional a complete celebration.

No, you still can’t dine in a restaurant, but at least you can let someone else do the cooking and bring the feast home.

We’ve compiled a list of local restaurants offering special Mother’s Day menus. Read each listing to see their cut-off day and time to order your Mother’s Day meal.

A Market

Make Mother’s Day extra special with desserts, bakery items, fresh coffee and breakfast treats, and meals to-go courtesy of A Market Culinary Director Shelly Register. Cupcakes and cookies are available in addition to specialty salads, gourmet sandwiches and more. Pickup and Postmates delivery available. Open Mother’s Day 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 3400 W Coast Hwy next to A Restaurant. Call (949) 650-6515 or visit AMarketNB.com.

ARC Butcher & Baker

ARC Butcher & Baker’s Mother’s Day Brunch offers take-and-bake family-style dishes including Cinnamon Rolls, Blueberry Pancakes, Quiche, Fruit Platter, Breakfast Enchiladas, and Chicken Pot Pie, among others. Chef Noah von Blöm is also offering more than a dozen prepared dishes, as well as a selection of cookies, caramels and cakes. Add on a Mimosa Kit, which comes with the option of fresh OJ or grapefruit juice. Add your favorite ARC cocktails to your order and pick them up together with your meal (or have them delivered together). ARC classic cocktails include the signature Cigarettes & Coffee. Explore their menu and order online at arcbutcherbaker.com/mothersday-menu or call (949) 877-0190.

Bello

Chef Sandro Nardone is presenting an Italian-style Mother’s Day Brunch for carryout service. The meal includes Roasted New Potatoes with Garlic Confit; Lemon Ricotta Pancakes; Fennel Dusted Lox with Basil & Chive Cream Cheese; Spring Vegetables Frittata; Poached Heritage Chicken; and Cinnamon Rolls with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting and Speck Maple Glaze. The brunch is priced at $150 and serves four people. Bello is offering Mimosas, Italian Bloody Marys, Sparkling Rosé and Capuccinos to go. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, May 6 for pick-up on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10. For more information or to place an order, call (949) 520-7191 or visit bellobysandronardone.com.

Bungalow

In addition to a variety of al la carte specials, the Bungalow Restaurant offers a family style take-out dinner perfect for Mother’s Day. It feeds four people and includes starters, entrees such as filet mignon and sea bass, sides and desserts. Curbside Family Style Dinners available Monday – Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. or weekends 4 to 8 p.m. Visit thebungalowrestaurant.com/our-menus.

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Experience the seasonal flavors of Farmhouse this Mother’s Day with Brunch and Dinner specials courtesy of Chef Rich Mead. Dishes include “Cherries Jubilee” French Toast for brunch and Grilled Filet Mignon with port sauce for dinner. Meals are built for two but can be customized to meet your needs. Make her day extra special and add the handcrafted “Mother Flower” curbside cocktail for two ($20), a 6 pack of rosé ($80), or a fresh floral bouquet from Rogers Gardens ($39). Mother’s Day orders must be placed by Saturday, May 9 at noon. Pickup will be available 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Call (949) 640-1415 or visit FarmhouseRG.com.

Five Crowns

Order a meal fit for a queen (or your mom) this Mother’s Day from Five Crowns. The to-go menu features springtime favorites, crown classics and traditional accompaniments.

The menu highlights starters such as Lobster Bisque or the Pride of the Crowns salad. Choose from mains such as Spring Vegetable Quiche with basil pesto and prosciutto for brunch from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., or dinner menu options like the Grilled Swordfish with asparagus and caper dill beurre blanc. And of course, the Prime Ribs of Beef are available in three cuts: California Cut, Five Crowns Cut, and Henry VIII. Open Mother’s Day 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (949) 760-0331 or visit TheFiveCrowns.com.

Fleming’s

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a three-course menu from Fleming’s. Choose between a three-course Family Menu, three-course Filet and Lobster Menu, or favorites from the Carry Out Menu. Choose from a variety of entrees, sides and desserts. Fleming’s is also offering select bottles of wine for carry out, large party sides and desserts, and a special three-course Children’s Menu. Large sides and desserts must be ordered by May 7. Open Mother’s Day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call (949) 720-9633 or visit flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/ca/newport-beach.

Hornblower

Hornblower’s Mother’s Day meal basket includes roasted turkey breast, sides, salads and dessert that serves two or four people. Bonus offer: choose between a complimentary Sunset Cruise this summer or donate a cruise to a front-line hero. Pre-order your box by Thursday, May 7 at 12 p.m. for pick-up on Saturday, May 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit hornblower.com/newport-beach/mothers-day-to-go-meal-basket.

Lido Bottle Works

Chef Amy is serving up a delicious heat-and-serve meal perfect for four which offers starters such as crab and ricotta toast, gem lettuce salad, lobster frittata, delicious sides, dessert and a bottle of bubbles with fresh OJ. Orders must be placed by May 8 at 5 p.m. No substitutions. Visit lidobottleworks.com/product-category/mothers-day.

Marché Moderne

Marché Moderne is offering a luxe Mother’s Day Brunch at Home experience, a multi-course brunch spread complete with champagne, house-made sangria and a petite bouquet personally arranged by Chef Amelia. Package is available with or without bouquet and beverages. Both provide enough food to feed up to four guests. All proceeds go toward sustaining wages for their longtime staff. Order the Mother’s Day packages by May 8 at 6 p.m. Pick up on Mother’s Day between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call (714) 434-7900 or visit MarcheModerne.net.

Olea

Olea is preparing a simple re-heat dinner meal package perfect for four to six people and includes butter lettuce salad, two salmon filets, two ribeye steaks, sides and dessert. Don’t forget to add on a bottle of wine or craft cocktails to go. Pre-order your meal daily from 2 to 8 p.m. and choose a pick-up time between 1 and 4 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Visit oleanewportbeach.com.

Provenance

Chef Cathy Pavlos has taken her garden-to-table Sunday Brunch and adapted it for Mother’s Day. This three-course Brunch begins with Yogurt Biscuits and Strawberry Jam, continues with Fruit Salad or Farmer’s Market Salad, then adds Italian Brunch Strata or All-Natural Chicken Coq au Vin Pot Pie, followed by Strawberry Charlotte for dessert. Brunch can be ordered per person for $27.95 each (minimum order of 2). Guests can also pick up featured Cocktails in a Pouch. Dinner entree specials and regular weekly takeaway menu offerings also available. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 for pick-up on Saturday, May 9. Call (949) 718-0477 or visit provenanceoc.com.

Resort at Pelican Hill

Treat your family’s leading lady with a prix fixe carry-out menu featuring seasonally inspired dishes like lobster salad, prime beef tenderloin, lemon cured cheese cake, and more. Costs are $90 for two, $160 for four or $250 for six. Pre-order at pelicanhill.com/event/mothers-day-take-out-menu.

Rusty Pelican

Celebrate at home with Rusty Pelican’s brunch or dinner to-go three course special for $30 per person. Entrée selections include eight options to pick from such as crab cake benedict, chicken and waffles, chicken and more. Mimosa kits also available. Pre-order daily at RustyPelican.com.

Sushi Roku

Sushi Roku is offering a Sushi Family Pack ($98), Family Hot Pack ($98), and Hand Roll Pack ($120). Available for curbside pick-up for lunch and dinner, each Family Pack feeds up to four guests with a diverse menu that unites traditional Japanese cuisine and vibrant global flavors with the seasonal bounty of our California landscape. Guests who order for pick-up may also purchase wine and sake by the bottle for 50 percent off regular price, as well as beer and cocktails packaged to go. Orders must be placed by 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 for curbside pick-up between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. Visit sushiroku.com or call (949) 706-3622.

True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen’s Mother’s Day gift basket is filled with flavorful, nutrient-rich ingredients along with recipe cards to prepare brunch at home including one dozen eggs and organic veggies for a seasonal garden scramble, lemon loaf mix, organic fruit and a bottle of sparkling pine. Pre-order through Thursday, May 7 at noon. Visit truefoodkitchen.olo.com/menu/Newport.

The Winery Restaurant Newport Beach

Chef Yvon Goetz is honoring that special woman in your life with a Mother’s Day Meal available for curbside pick-up. The meal begins with a Classic Caesar Salad with cherry tomatoes and garlic croutons, followed by Roasted Beef Tenderloin Chateaubriand and Chilean Seabass “A la Plancha” with Champagne-Lemon Verbena Butter. The dinner includes Grilled Green Asparagus & Rosemary Roasted DYPs, as well as a Salted Caramel Brownie with Vanilla Bean Chantilly. Add n options include Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, White Cheddar-Truffle Mac & Cheese, and Ahi Tuna Poke with seaweed salad. This Mother’s Day Meal serves four guests and is priced at $225. Guests may also purchase wines by the bottle or craft cocktails to accompany their meals. Call (949) 999-6622. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance for pick-up at The Winery Newport Beach on Saturday, May 9 or Sunday, May 10 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Visit thewineryrestaurants.com.