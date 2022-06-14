Newport Beach Arts Foundation Sets Oct. 22 for Annual Art in the Park

Share this:

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation has announced that applications are open for artists and artisans to apply for the 2022 Art in the Park to be held on Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center on the Green.

The 17th annual Art in the Park will feature more than 100 Southern California artists displaying and selling their work in all media including painting, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, wood and more.

The public is invited to attend. Admission and parking are free. Attendees can meet the artists, see their work and have the opportunity to buy as well. There will also be free art activities for kids to enjoy. More than 1,000 people usually attend Art in the Park.

Proceeds from Art in the Park provide support for school tours, acquisition of significant works of art for the City of Newport Beach and for the City’s arts and cultural programming.

The cost for artists to exhibit is $125 for one vendor at a 6 foot table indoors inside the Community Room, $150 for one artist per 10’ x 10’ outdoor space, $200 for two artists occupying one 10’ x 10’ outdoor space, and $250 for one artist occupying one double outdoor space (10’ x 20’).

For more information or to apply to participate in the 2022 Art in the Park, email [email protected] or visit https://www.newportbeachartsfoundation.org.