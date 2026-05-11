Newport Beach Based Decorative Arts Society Gives $800,000 to OC Charities Serving Women, Children and Families

Newport Beach based Decorative Arts Society (DARTS) has awarded $800,000 to 15 grant recipients for the 2026-27 year. This is a record year of giving for DARTS, which has granted over $5.5 million over the past 31 years to Orange County non-profit organizations that provide critical services to women, children, and families in need.

“Many of the non-profits we serve have suffered major budget cuts, and a lack of funding prohibits them from moving forward with projects and programs that make a significant difference in our community,” said Adrienne Garrison, President of DARTS. “All of us at DARTS are elated to grant a record amount to so many deserving Orange County non-profit organizations this year, which will fund vital support and services. We remain dedicated to bridging the gap for charities that offer valuable resources to women, children, and families.”

More than 50 donors and their guests attended a grant awards luncheon at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach on April 30 when Garrison and Edie Denning, the DARTS Grants Chair, presented charity representatives with their checks. Grant recipients included:

Breast Cancer Solutions provides breast cancer patients with direct assistance, community referrals, and compassionate support.

Family Support Network provides resources and advocacy for families and children with social, emotional, intellectual, and physical needs so they may reach their full potential.

Fristers, which is committed to transforming the lives of teen parents by providing the education, resources, and support they need to build healthy, stable families.

Hands Together provides preschool and licensed childcare to nearly 100 children each year.

Homeless Intervention Services provides transitional housing, essential support, and community driven solutions to help individuals move from homelessness to stability.

Hope Harbor consists of two homes that provide transitional and long-term housing and care for teens at risk of homelessness.

Laura’s House offers shelter, counseling, and legal services to end the cycle of domestic violence.

Mary’s Path empowers vulnerable teen mothers in foster care and their babies to create lives of dignity, hope, and self-sufficiency.

Radiant Futures provides crisis support, services for all survivors, and education to prevent domestic violence and trafficking.

SPIN (Serving People In Need), which is committed to providing housing and restoring Orange County’s individuals and families in crisis and at risk of becoming homeless or currently experiencing homelessness.

S.O.Y. (Save Our Youth) provides a safe and welcoming space for teens to find hope, to nourish a sense of self and an ability to grow, and to develop interests and skills to become productive members of society.

WISE Place serves unaccompanied individuals experiencing homelessness who often lack the support system of a spouse, significant other, or children.

In addition to the annual Grants Program, DARTS has announced that the organization is expanding its giving this year by funding special initiatives to support shelter and health basic needs in Orange County.

These one-time grants are benefitting Casa Youth Shelter, South County Outreach, and Thomas House Family Shelter.

Celebrating 31 years of giving, the Decorative Arts Society is a membership organization that offers an annual lecture series by nationally and internationally renowned experts in the decorative arts, including interior design, architecture, landscape, fashion, and other aspects of the arts.

Through subscriptions, donations, and other fundraising, DARTS provides grants to Orange County charities serving women, children, and families.

For more information on the Decorative Arts Society and membership opportunities, please visit www.decorativeartssociety.net.