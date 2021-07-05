Newport Beach-Based Juice It Up! Tramples Sales Records in 2021

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açai bowl and raw juice chains, continues to post extraordinary gains in same store sales growth.

For the two quarters ended in June 2021, Juice It Up! announced that same store sales increased 48.1 percent over 2020’s first half. Equally impressive, this sales performance was 35 percent higher than the comparable pre-COVID period of 2019.

The brand’s dramatic leap in same store sales over the past two years have translated into rapidly escalating increases in average annual sales for its franchise owners. The chain’s top 25 percent and 50 percent of franchise locations are now averaging $785,000 and $637,000 in annual sales, respectively, with those figures expected to grow as the year progresses.

According to the brand’s owners and leadership team, the extraordinary sales achieved in 2021 are largely due to strong growth in digital sales and third-party delivery, a 50 percent increase in loyalty members, and a continued emphasis on menu innovation focused on equal parts flavor and functionality.

“To say we’re pleased with our Q2 performance would be a considerable understatement, especially as the brand continues to fire on all cylinders across myriad facets of our business, including product innovation, consumer loyalty and digital efforts that resonate with our loyal customers,” said Susan Taylor, president & CEO of Juice It Up!

In addition to debuted two new smoothies in April that extended its already extensive line of nutritionally dense acai offerings, Juice It Up! opened a second Santa Ana location and signed new franchise agreements in both Central and Southern California as well as Arizona.

“As more consumers begin to establish new post-pandemic lifestyle choices with an increased focus on personal and family wellness, Juice It Up! is thrilled to play a major role in the healthy fast casual space, which has become more top of mind for everyone,” said Taylor. “Our customers and franchise business owners continue to embrace immune health as an integral part of their lives, and we’re fully onboard to help both groups to execute on this commitment.”

For more information on Juice It Up!, including franchise opportunities, visit https://www.juiceitup.com.