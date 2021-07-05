Farmhouse Serves Summer Cocktails, Continues ‘Swig for Selflessness’ Charity Program

Share this:

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens Owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead is known for gathering fresh produce during his weekly trips to the Santa Monica Farmers Market, but Farmhouse’s cocktail creator Anthony Laborin (known as Chef de Swigs) is also known to utilize the Farmers Market finds in his cocktails.

Laborin has welcomed summer with a new cocktail menu. The seasonal sips join the weekly Swig for Selflessness offering, which features a new cocktail each week and benefits a local charity with 50 percent of proceeds donated.

Farmhouse is still offering cocktails to-go, or you can sip them slowly on the Farmhouse garden patio.

Among the summer cocktail menu highlights:

This Strawberry Is Drunk: Tamai Family Farms strawberry, lime, mint, rum blend.

The Second Dose: Grilled Rieger Farms peaches, lemon, orange clove tincture, salt gin.

Disclaimer: You Won’t Like This: Chocolate & orange bitters, vermouth, rye, mezcal.

So Nice You Had It Twice: Market offering, bubbles, vodka.

Capsicum Annum?: Bell pepper shrub, egg white, lime, tequila.

Rich Mead is still offering his weekly Farmers Market Produce Box for $60. Contents can vary depending on availability and the whims of the market, but a sample of a produce box could be:

Tamai Farms: 1 basket strawberries, 1 bunch beets, 1 head cauliflower

2 Peas in a Pod: 1 lb sugar snap peas

JF Organics: 1 bunch leeks, 1 bunch carrots

Weiser Farms: 1 lb pee wee potatoes

Coleman Farms: 3 heads lettuces, 1 bulb fennel, 1 bunch bloomsdale spinach

Schaner Farms: 1 dozen chicken eggs, 3-4 golden nugget tangerines, green garlic

Milliken Farms: 1 bunch celery, 1 bunch broccolini

Wong Farms: 1 basket of a sun gold and natures bite tomato blend, 1 green tomato

Order a Produce Box from Farmhouse at (949) 640-1415.

I caught up with Chef Mead last month at the Chef’s Table culinary fundraiser for the Illumination Foundation, where a dozen chefs were serving signature tastes to more than 200 people.

For that event, Chef Mead created Autonomy Farms chicken meatball “albondigas” soup with tomatillo broth, radish, cabbage, cilantro, crispy tortilla chips, and lime. It’s a perfect representation of the types of fresh ingredients Chef Mead likes to use in his dishes.

Call 949-640-1415 or visit www.FarmhouseRG.com.