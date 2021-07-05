OC Women’s Chorus Accepting New Singers for 2021-22 Season

Share this:

The Orange County Women’s Chorus, one of the top amateur choruses in Southern California and an international prizewinning ensemble, welcomes new singers for the 2021-2022 season.

The Orange County Women’s Chorus is an ensemble of more than 45 singing women who believe in raising their voices in song and solidarity. The repertoire spans many eras and cultures, and ranges from the serious to the silly, but the commitment to performing quality music at the highest level never changes.

The chorus performs locally several times a year (including in Newport Beach and other OC cities) and they rehearse on Tuesday evenings at Newport Harbor Lutheran Church in Newport Beach.

The OC Women’s Chorus has “been causing treble” in Orange County since 1997. The chorus was named an “Outstanding Arts Organization” by Arts Orange County in 2014, and was a prizewinner at the International Musical Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales in 2015. Many of the singers made their Carnegie Hall debut in June 2017 singing Kirke Mechem’s Songs of the Slave under the baton of Artistic Director, Eliza Rubenstein.

The OCWC will hold auditions for new singers in August. Auditions for the 2021-2022 season are open to all female voice parts. Choral experience is preferred, and the ability to read music is required. If you love good music and spirited company, the chorus encourages you to audition.

Auditions include vocalization, pitch-matching, and sight-reading exercises. Singers are asked to prepare a song to sing; this need not be a formal aria or art song, and need not be memorized, but should demonstrate vocal quality, technique, and musicality. The song should be unaccompanied; there will be no accompanist at the audition.

All auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an audition, please call the OCWC at (949) 451-8590 or email [email protected]

Visit https://ocwomenschorus.org/ for more information.