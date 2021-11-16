Newport Beach-Based Landsea Homes Hires Chris Porter as CFO

Share this:

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder bawsed in Newport Beach, has hired Chris Porter for the Company’s position of Chief Financial Officer.

“Chris is a wonderful addition to our senior executive leadership team,” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Landsea Homes. “He has extensive experience in spearheading financial operations for companies in the real estate sector, including those that develop best-in-class communities. His deep knowledge, financial expertise and strong leadership skills, will help position Landsea Homes for continued success now and into the future.”

Porter has more than 30 years of diverse experience in corporate finance in both public and private equity settings across multiple industries, including commercial real estate, senior housing, defense contracting and banking/finance sectors. In this new role, Porter will manage all financial matters for the Company.

In 2013, Porter joined senior housing real estate developer Silverstone Healthcare Company, as President and Chief Financial Officer. He was instrumental in growing the company to include nine luxury developments, and was successful in raising approximately $1 billion in debt and equity. During his tenure, he also oversaw all accounting, reporting, finance, human resources, liquidity and asset management functions.

Prior to Silverstone, Porter served as Vice President and Treasurer of Dyn-Corp International, responsible for its global Treasury, Risk Management, Liquidity and Investor Relations. Before that, Porter spent 10 years at Crescent Real Estate Equities, ending as Managing Director, in charge of capital markets, risk management, and treasury.

“This is an exciting time to become part of Landsea Homes’ senior executive team. They have highly respected, veteran leadership and have quickly become one of the fastest growing homebuilders in the industry. I’m looking forward to being a part of their continued growth and success,” said Porter.

