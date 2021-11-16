Newport’s Crown Ace Hardware Stores Donate $4.5K to Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach

Share this:

Crown Ace Hardware is known for giving back to the community, and the three Crown Ace Hardware stores in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar did just that by holding a “Round Up” fundraising event for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach.

Last week, Crown Ace Hardware Marketing Manager Skip Snead presented the Pacific Marine Mammal Center with a check for $4,526.22.

The PMMC is a donations-based non-profit that rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration.

Crown Ace, which operates 21 stores across California, Arizona and Hawaii (including six here in Orange County) has raised over $300,000 for various charities this year alone, including nearly $100,000 for CHOC Hospital here in Orange County.