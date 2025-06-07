Newport Beach-Based Samueli Foundation Invests $7.5 Mil in Eviction Prevention

To address the immediate needs of community members experiencing housing instability in Orange County, the Newport Beach-based Samueli Foundation announced a $7.5 million collaborative investment in three eviction prevention providers.

Following an initial $1.5 million investment in an eviction prevention pilot program, Pathways of Hope, South County Outreach and Families Forward have each been awarded an additional $2 million in unrestricted, flexible funding.

The two-year funding offers renter households at risk of eviction assistance with lease payments to help them remain stably housed and reduce the inflow into homelessness.

“The financial and emotional costs of rehousing individuals and families who have fallen into homelessness are significantly higher than preventing eviction in the first place. No shelters. No emergency placements. No disruption to school or work. Just families remaining safely housed, with dignity,” said Lindsey Spindle, President of Samueli Family Philanthropies. “Our pilot project with three local nonprofits validated that modest, short-term rental assistance, for those who are facing an unexpected financial shortfall, does result in long-term housing stability. Investing in eviction prevention works.”

How Eviction Prevention Works

The selected nonprofits make rent payments to landlords of households facing imminent eviction following an unanticipated financial crisis such as sudden job loss, illness, or a transportation or childcare issue that prevents them from getting to work.

This proactive financial support prevents households from slipping into homelessness. With the flexible funding, the nonprofits are also able to provide households with customized supports tailored to their unique personal needs – anything ranging from car repairs to food and counseling.

This program touched a South Orange County family of four whose lives were turned upside down when the mother received a devastating cancer diagnosis. As her condition worsened, the father took on extra shifts to cover mounting expenses, while their eldest daughter paused her college education to care for her mother and manage the household.

Despite their sacrifices, the family faced financial and emotional strain. Samueli Foundation funding provided five months of rent, giving them critical breathing room. In addition to rent support, South County Outreach provided case management and helped the daughter access In-Home Supportive Services, allowing her to earn income while caring for her mother.

A Proven Eviction Prevention Pilot

The Samueli Foundation selected the three nonprofits to ensure geographic reach throughout Orange County. Each organization has demonstrated successful outcomes – keeping 294 households stably housed.

“Pathways of Hope, South County Outreach and Families Forward are demonstrating how eviction prevention funds are efficient, time bound, and effective in containing our homelessness crisis. Building new housing supply is the costliest intervention and takes years. These funds move fast and keep people in their homes,” said Spindle.

The Samueli Foundation investment reinforces its commitment to proactive, community-based solutions that aid in the reduction of homelessness in Orange County. The collaborative approach is a strong representation of how funding can impact long-term change and serves as a model for how other philanthropists and donors can support nonprofits working to end homelessness.

“Individuals under the threat of eviction aren’t a specialized population in Orange County, as there are many who are financially unstable and struggling,” said David Gillanders, Executive Director of Pathways of Hope. “What sets this program apart is its flexibility by trusting experts to do what works, without the usual red tape, which has allowed us to stretch every dollar and serve 133 households thus far. The Samueli Foundation’s investment shows a deep understanding of the problem and a commitment to real, scalable change.”

“For many of those we serve in South County, this is the first time that they have had to ask for financial assistance – they had been suffering in silence and saying they were fine when they weren’t,” said LaVal Brewer, President and CEO of South County Outreach. “Our mission is to meet people where they are and support them in building lasting stability through real partnership. The flexibility of this funding allows us to tailor the support we offer – whether it’s rent, childcare or other necessary essentials – each household receives exactly what they need to move forward and help them to prevent eviction.”

“Our goal is to leverage the Samueli Foundation investment with other funding sources to prevent homelessness for at least 300 more households over the next two years,” said Madelynn Hirneise, CEO of Families Forward. “This incredible investment in our community has enabled us to prevent 104 households from falling into homelessness thus far, and with the restored hope this program is able to instill, we are eager to provide additional relief to families facing the unimaginable stress of losing their home.”

The Samueli Foundation’s mission is to make Orange County a vibrant mosaic of community well-being. The Samueli Foundation works closely with the constellation of Samueli Family-backed for-profit and non-for-profit organizations to ensure that giving back to the community is central to everything they do; these include the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the San Diego Gulls Foundation, the Irvine Ice Foundation, The Rinks Foundation, and OC Sports & Entertainment which oversees the Family’s sports and entertainment assets including the Anaheim Ducks, the San Diego Gulls, and the Honda Center.

In 2023, OCVIBE — a 100-acre mixed use real estate development project surrounding the Honda Center in Anaheim – broke ground. With this new transformational investment in Anaheim, the Samueli Family is deepening its commitment to civic transformation in Orange County. Over the last 25 years the Samueli Family, through its various entities, has contributed over $1 billion in charitable grants.