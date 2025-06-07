Corona del Mar High School and Middle School Students Make History with First-Ever Teen CERT Graduation

The city of Newport Beach has had a robust CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training program since 1999. The program trains residents to effectively respond during emergencies.

Over the past 25 years, the CERT program has trained over 1,500 residents in essential skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, and disaster medical operations.

The program plays a crucial role in the community by equipping residents with disaster preparation and response skills, enabling them to assist first responders during crises. Training courses are offered in both the fall and spring, providing opportunities for residents to become valuable resources in emergencies.

Now, in what’s being called a remarkable step forward for youth emergency preparedness, 61 students from Corona del Mar High School and Middle School have officially completed the first-ever Teen Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program.

According to information from the Newport Beach Fire Department, the students successfully graduated from the program after participating in a hands-on disaster simulation drill, marking a significant milestone for both the school and the Newport Beach Fire Department.

The Teen CERT program equips students with vital skills in fire suppression, basic medical aid, search and rescue, and disaster response. Over several weeks of training, participants learned how to take action during emergencies and help support their families, schools, and neighborhoods in times of need.

“This is about more than just training. It’s about building the next generation of leaders who understand the importance of teamwork, readiness, and service to others,” said David Gibson, Public Information Officer for the Newport Beach Fire Department.

The culmination of the program, said Gibson, was a large-scale disaster drill, where students demonstrated their ability to respond to real-world emergency scenarios. The drill tested their knowledge in everything from triaging mass casualties to extinguishing small fires and safely searching for trapped victims in smoke-filled environments.

“The success of this program shows the power of community partnerships,” Gibson added. “It takes a village to be disaster prepared, and these students have proudly stepped up.”

Graduates of the Teen CERT program are now eligible to continue their involvement through the City’s broader CERT program, joining hundreds of trained volunteers who help support Newport Beach in times of crisis.

To learn more about CERT or to get involved, visit the Fire Department section of the City’s website at newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/fire-department