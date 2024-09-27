Newport Beach Chamber Hosts 2025 Economic Forecast at Balboa Bay Resort Oct. 3

Share this:

Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2025 Economic Forecast at Balboa Bay Resort on Friday, Oct. 3 featuring Christopher Schwarz, Professor of Finance at the UCI Paul Merage School of Business and faculty director for the UCI Center for Investment and Wealth Management.

The 2025 Economic Forecast is an annual event that attracts hundreds of Orange County business leaders, media and government officials and promises to deliver a powerful program presented by an esteemed and unprecedented panel of experts.

Tickets for this event are $110 per person and includes lunch and valet parking. Tables for 10 are $1,250 and include recognition. Other sponsorships are available. Contact Steve Rosansky at steve@newportbeach.com for sponsorship information.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 W. Coast Highway.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://www.newportbeach.com/events/2025-economic-forecast-featuring-uc-irvines-paul-merage-school-of-business.