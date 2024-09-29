Newport Beach-Based PIMCO Partners with Wooden Floor Charity to Help Students

Share this:

The Wooden Floor, a charity whose mission is to inspire and transform the lives of young people through the power of dance and access to higher education, partnered with PIMCO, an investment banking company located in Newport Beach, for an office tour, executive panel, and a networking activity with PIMCO employees.

PIMCO executives Richard LeBrun (Managing Director, Head of Alternatives Business Management), Michael Chandra (Managing Director, Head of U.S. Public Client Management), Michael Terry (Executive Vice President, Account Management – Financial Institutions Group), and Katy Stauffer (Vice President, Trader, Portfolio Management – High Yield Credit) shared their personal career start stories and gave insight on the importance of relationship building in a professional setting.

PIMCO employees generously donated their time to simulate an actual networking event and played “networking bingo” with students.

The Wooden Floor students learned how to ask questions, how to keep people engaged in conversation, and how to be authentic when meeting someone for the first time.

The long-term vision of The Wooden Floor is to break the cycle of poverty through generational change by transforming the lives of youth in low-income communities through the power of dance and access to higher education. The organization’s goal is to teach young people what it takes to succeed in school and in life.

Since 2005, 100 percent of The Wooden Floor seniors have graduated from high school on time and immediately enrolled in higher education.

For more information, visit https://thewoodenfloor.org.