Newport Beach Chamber Hosts 49th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast March 31

The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor the City’s finest and hard-working individuals at the 49th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast, to be held Thursday, March 31 from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport in Newport Beach.

The Chamber recognizes the Newport Beach Police Department in an effort to show how much residents and local businesses appreciate the work these men and women do for Newport Beach.

Year after year, hundreds of business representatives and city and county officials attend the event to show their support. Come and witness the honoring of a special Officer, Reserve Officer, Civilian, Supervisor, and Volunteer of the Year.

The event is open to the public.

Single tickets are available for $55 and include self-parking. Table Sponsorships are $650 which includes a table of 12 (which accommodates eight (8) guests and four (4) police officers), plus recognition in the printed program and on the screens, table signage and self-parking.

You can also sponsor an officer to attend the event for $55. Your generosity will be recognized at the event.

The event features special guest emcee Keith Morrison from NBC’s Dateline. Morrison has covered a wide variety of stories on Dateline, from 9/11 to Columbine, from the peace process in the Middle East to tsunamis in the far east, from wars fought by child soldiers in Africa to the medical miracles that keep other children alive, from the struggle to “Free Willy” to the battle waged over the fate of Elian Gonzales. Morrison has specialized in reporting “true mystery” stories for Dateline.

Visit www.NewportBeach.com for tickets and more info.