Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts “Wake Up! Newport” on Thursday, Sept. 7

Get ready to Wake Up! Newport on Thursday, September 7 when the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly morning meeting featuring legislative and government officials plus a special guest.

This month’s guest is Darrell E. Johnson, CEO of the Orange County Transportation Authority.

Johnson leads an agency of 1,500 employees responsible for delivering projects, programs and services that improve mobility for the more the more than three million residents of Orange County.

Under the direction of OCTA’s 17-member Board of Directors, Johnson is responsible for a $1.4 billion annual budget and implementing the planning, financing and coordination of Orange County’s freeway, street and rail development as well as managing countywide bus services, commuter-rail services, paratransit service and operation of the 91 Express Lanes.

Complimentary continental breakfast is 7 to 7:45 a.m. Program is 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. Admission is free, but please make reservations for seating and food considerations at www.NewportBeach.com.

The event is in the Friends Room at the Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.