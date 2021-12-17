Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Brings Thousands of Spectators to Newport Harbor

Share this:

Thousands of spectators descended on Newport Beach Wednesday night to watch elaborately decorated boats of all sizes sail along Newport Harbor for the 113th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The parade, which runs through Sunday, Dec. 19, starts at 6:30 each night from the east end of Lido Island. The parade traverses the harbor counter-clockwise, passing Marina Park and the Fun Zone on Balboa Peninsula before heading to Balboa Island and then along Coast Highway and back to Lido Island.

Visit www.Christmasboatparade.com for details and a map of the parade route.

NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was at the parade Wednesday night and captured these photos.