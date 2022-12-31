Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Kick-Off Event at Marina Park Draws Hundreds of Spectators

Share this:

Marina Park on Balboa Peninsula was the place to be on the opening night of the annual Christmas Boat Parade.

The festive parade kick-off event on December 14 included an opening ceremony, front-row parade viewing, and a Holiday Market in partnership with Creative Communal. The Holiday Market feature three dozen local makers plus food vendors, live music, entertainment, photo ops and kid activities.

Marina Park was also prime viewing for the Christmas Boat Parade and the opening night fireworks that marked the start of the parade.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the action.