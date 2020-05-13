Newport Beach City Council Allows Short-Term Rentals with Three-Night Minimum

Share this:

Short-term rentals will resume in Newport Beach beginning May 20, provided that renters stay for at least three nights.

After nearly 90 minutes of discussion, including 30 minutes of public comments both live at the council chambers and via phone, the City Council voted 6 to 1 at its council meeting on Tuesday to allow short-term rentals, with a three-night minimum, through the duration of Newport Beach’s declaration of local emergency. The three-night minimum requirement will lift when the emergency order is rescinded. No date has been set to rescind the emergency order.

Councilmember Kevin Muldoon voted against the revised ordinance, and clarified his vote by stating that he was in favor of rescinding the ban, but not the three-night minimum.

On April 3, the Council approved a temporary ban on all short-term rentals through May 20.

Violations of the three-night minimum requirement will result in a fine of $1,000 for a first violation, a one-year permit suspension for a second violation, and revocation upon a third violation.

In a separate action, the Council voted 5 to 2, with Mayor Will O’Neill and Councilmember Muldoon voting no, to maintain a full prohibition of short-term rentals on Newport Island due to a high degree of parking impacts on the community.