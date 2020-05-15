Newport Beach Gelson’s Sanitizes Store After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Share this:

The Gelson’s supermarket at 1660 San Miguel Dr. closed early Thursday, May 14, to clean and sanitize its store after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from Gelson’s, the employee last worked at the store on Saturday, May 9. Gelson’s confirmed the positive test on Thursday, May 14.

Gelson’s is taking precautionary measures for cleaning and sanitization related to coronavirus (COVID-19). Once the store has been fully sanitized and inspected, Gelson’s plans to reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 14, to serve seniors 60+, disabled shoppers, and their caregivers. The store will be open to the general public beginning at 8 a.m.

Gelson’s is alerting employees at the location and encouraging anyone who may have been in contact with the affected team member to follow CDC-recommended self-monitoring guidelines and to call their healthcare providers right away if they develop any symptoms.

Those team members that were in direct contact with the employee have already been notified and will be paid for a self-quarantine. The CDC defines close contact as being within six feet of an individual for more than 10 minutes. The affected employee was not in direct contact with customers for more than 10 minutes at any point. While the store is closed for cleaning on Thursday, May 14, Gelson’s will be paying all associates any scheduled shifts which are canceled or shortened.

Gelsoln’s said in the press release that they are working with local health officials to take all necessary measures and provide customers with information needed to make an informed decision regarding their health and safety. Shoppers who have health-related concerns should review CDC and local health department guidelines and to contact their healthcare providers with any questions.