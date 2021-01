Share this:

Newport Beach Council Member Joy Brenner is hosting a virtual town hall meeting for Council District 6 (Corona del Mar), on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The topics will include the results of the CdM Community Survey, public safety update, building and development update, and Public Works / Infrastructure update.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. Register in advance at this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q8DodbeWTimuj8Vcyk8y2A.

Meeting ID: 978 0536 5319.