Shelter Success Story: Ragnar the Bearded Dragon

Meet Ragnar the bearded dragon, who was nearly abandoned in a local ecological reserve.

A Newport Beach Animal Control Officer happened to be onsite at the reserve and wondered what was in the box being carried into the reserve.

A quick inquiry revealed Ragnar was about to be released. Instead, the Officer took Ragnar back to the Newport Beach Animal Shelter to join their animal family. Eventually, an experienced, wonderful family came along that was looking for a bearded dragon to love. He now lives like a prince.

For more information on the Newport Beach Animal Shelter, visit the Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter at https://fonbas.org.