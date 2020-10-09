Newport Beach City Council to Consider Additional Short-Term Rental Reforms

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Newport Beach City Council will consider additional reforms aimed at further reducing community impacts from short-term rental lodging in Newport Beach.
If approved, the proposed regulations would:
- Require a 3-night minimum stay for all short-term lodging rentals.
- Limit the total number of short-term rental permits to 1,550 and create a waiting list for new permits once the cap is reached.
- Prohibit short-term rentals to anyone under 25 years of age.
- Hold property owners responsible for parking violations by tenants that occur at the rental property or in close proximity to the property.
- Allow the transfer of short-term lodging permits to immediate family upon the death of a permit holder, and to new owners upon the sale of the property.
The Council in July adopted an initial set of regulations on short-term rentals. These were prompted by growth in short-term rental housing in recent years and a subsequent increase in community impacts. The July action placed occupancy limits, required that property owners list their permit numbers in all advertising to help prevent illegal rentals, and set a minimum rental age of 21 years.
The Council discussed additional proposals at a Sept. 8 study session and directed staff to draft municipal code amendments for potential adoption.
The Council will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Dr. Comments can be submitted live by phone, by email at [email protected], or in person from the Community Room adjacent to the Council Chambers.
For more information, visit the City’s short-term rental information page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/finance/revenue-division/short-term-rentals.