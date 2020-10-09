Newport Beach City Council to Consider Additional Short-Term Rental Reforms

Share this:

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Newport Beach City Council will consider additional reforms aimed at further reducing community impacts from short-term rental lodging in Newport Beach.

If approved, the proposed regulations would:

Require a 3-night minimum stay for all short-term lodging rentals.

Limit the total number of short-term rental permits to 1,550 and create a waiting list for new permits once the cap is reached.

Prohibit short-term rentals to anyone under 25 years of age.

Hold property owners responsible for parking violations by tenants that occur at the rental property or in close proximity to the property.

Allow the transfer of short-term lodging permits to immediate family upon the death of a permit holder, and to new owners upon the sale of the property.

The Council in July adopted an initial set of regulations on short-term rentals. These were prompted by growth in short-term rental housing in recent years and a subsequent increase in community impacts. The July action placed occupancy limits, required that property owners list their permit numbers in all advertising to help prevent illegal rentals, and set a minimum rental age of 21 years.

The Council discussed additional proposals at a Sept. 8 study session and directed staff to draft municipal code amendments for potential adoption.

The Council will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Dr. Comments can be submitted live by phone, by email at [email protected], or in person from the Community Room adjacent to the Council Chambers.

For more information, visit the City’s short-term rental information page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/finance/revenue-division/short-term-rentals.