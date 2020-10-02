Newport Beach City Hall to Reopen to the Public Oct. 5

Share this:

Newport Beach City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, Oct. 5, with mandatory face covering and social distancing requirements.

City Hall will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

The City Hall reopening follows the successful Sept. 21 reopening of the Central Library. In the next few weeks, community centers will reopen for classes and the Oasis fitness center will reopen with reduced capacities and enhanced COVID-19 protocols. Community centers will remain closed for event rentals.

Orange County remains in the red tier of the state reopening plan, which allows for some indoor operations to resume with reduced capacities.

Since June, building permit application and plan check customers have used designated drop boxes outside City Hall. Beginning Monday, those services will be handled indoors.

The public is still encouraged to utilize phone, email and web services whenever possible to limit exposure as Orange County moves toward expanded indoor operations.

City Council and commission meetings will continue to be streamed live. The public can comment live by phone and/or by email on specific agenda items. The public can also watch the meetings from monitors in the community room and comment via a live remote microphone. Face coverings are required in the community room.