Letter to the Editor: Philip Stemler for Newport-Mesa School Board

As a mother preparing to send her first of three children to elementary school next fall, I have been closely monitoring the state of the education system in California and locally. I am voting for Philip Stemler for Newport-Mesa School Board in Trustee Area 3 because of his commitment to prioritizing student safety, academic excellence, and empowering parents.

As a mother, I know a child’s family should never be the last to know about an important issue facing the child. Yet, last year, Philip’s opponent voted along party lines to restrict communication between schools and parents about their children. With two children of his own in Newport-Mesa schools, Philip is committed to maximizing transparency between parents and students.

Further, Philip’s professional skillset will enable him set effective board policies, review the budget, and hold the district accountable to achieving academic excellence. As a public corruption prosecutor (who attended Yale University and then the University of San Diego Law School), he has unique skills to defend our students in a way that we need today–in a way that his opponent did not.

Philip and his wife Whitney are both products of our Newport-Mesa schools, having grown up in the area. They are committed to this area, with both of Philip’s brothers (Corona del Mar HS grads) and extended families remaining local.

We know Philip as a hard worker, dedicated member of the community, and fantastic person. He is an outstanding choice for Area 3.

Krysty Proznik / Newport Beach