Newport Beach City Manager Update: Dredging Project, NBPD Mobile Cafe

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The long-awaited dredging project for lower Newport Harbor will move forward, following recent approval by the Newport Beach City Council and Port of Long Beach to use dredged sediment for a pier fill project at the port.

This arrangement is similar to Newport Beach’s previous projects in 2011 and 2012, when dredged sediment from Newport Harbor that was unsuitable for open ocean disposal was transported to Long Beach for the Middle Harbor redevelopment project.

A port fill option was not available when the City and Army Corps of Engineers began designing plans for the upcoming phase of dredging in Newport Harbor. The City’s proposed solution, known as confined aquatic disposal, will no longer be required. Now, up to 225,000 cubic yards of dredged material will be transported by barge to the Port of Long Beach, and the remaining material will be placed in a federally approved open ocean site.

This dredging project, which removes accumulated sediment from the harbor floor, is critical to maintain the navigational safety and the environmental health of Newport Harbor.

The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to begin dredging within the next few months.

City Hotline Provides Updates on Sports Fields, Trail Conditions

With the rainy season upon us, City staff regularly monitors weather forecasts and tracks the impact of rain on the condition of City fields and hiking trails. Staff evaluates the safety and playability to determine if temporary field closures are necessary. Updates are available by phone through the “mudline” or by text and email.

Text/Email: Subscribe here to receive text and/or email updates from the City of Newport Beach: https://www.teamsideline.com/sites/newportbeach/newsletter-signup.

MUDLINE: Call (949) 718-1860 to hear the latest report.

Email: Email recreation staff at sports@newportbeachca.gov.

For more information, please visit the City’s website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/how-do-i-/learn-more-about/field-conditions-mudline.

City Seeks Community Feedback on Pickleball Courts

Whether you are new to the sport or a regular on the court, the City’s Recreation and Senior Services Department is looking for your feedback on court operations at Bonita Canyon Sports Park and Newport Coast Community Center.

To complete the online survey, click here: https://fs23.formsite.com/cityofnb/edyijngpqq/index. The survey will remain open for comments through February 28.

Image of NBPD Mobile Cafe

You are invited to join Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) officers and staff at the next Mobile Café community outreach event on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Freelance Coffee Project, 882 Production Pl. Sidecar donuts will be on hand as well as the Newport Run Club.

The NBPD Mobile Café provides an opportunity for community members to come together, enjoy some coffee and engage in meaningful conversations with our police officers. This event is part of our ongoing effort to strengthen the relationship between the police department and the Newport Beach community.

For questions or more information please contact Sgt. Steve Oberon at (949) 644-3652 or soberon@nbpd.org.

Brief Marine Avenue Bridge Lane Closure Scheduled for Feb. 4

One lane of the Marine Avenue Bridge will be closed from about 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Traffic control measures, including flaggers, will ensure continued vehicle access to and from Balboa Island during the lane closure.

The closure is necessary while the City conducts an assessment of the bridge in advance of an upcoming rehabilitation project.

Free Fair Housing Workshop Hosted at City Hall Feb. 6

The Fair Housing Foundation will conduct a Fair Housing Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 6 at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Dr. This workshop is free and open to the public.

Attendees will learn about how they are protected under fair housing laws, their rights and responsibilities as tenants and landlords, and how to deal with tenant and landlord disputes.

Fair Housing Foundation representatives will explain state and federal fair housing laws, discuss state and federally protected classes, notices, security deposit, rent increases, the Tenant Relief Act, and much more.

For more information, visit www.FHFCA.org. Registration is required. To RSVP click here: https://fhfca.org/event/newport-beach-fair-housing-workshop-2/.

Cash Acceptance Requirement for Brick-and-Mortar Businesses to Begin March 31

All brick-and-mortar businesses in Newport Beach will be required to accept payments in cash, with some exceptions, beginning March 31.

Under a new City municipal code (no. 2024-20), all businesses operating at a fixed location within the city must accept payments in cash, if requested from customers who are physically present at the business location. The new ordinance is designed to foster a welcoming, inclusive business environment that allows all residents and visitors to participate in the Newport Beach economy.

Transactions involving the purchase of food and beverages, consumer goods, and consumer services may be paid in cash if cash is offered by the customers.

Some service-related businesses such as doctors, dentists, accountants, insurance agents, construction and home repair, are not required to accept cash.

For more information, please visit www.newportbeachca.gov/cash.

For questions, please contact the City’s Finance Department at revenuehelp@newportbeachca.gov.

Sensational Book Sale at Central Library Feb. 7-8

The Friends of the Newport Beach Public Library will host a “Super Sensational Book Sale” February 7-8.

Friday, February 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. will be for members only (memberships available at the door). All purchases will be 3 for $1.

Saturday February 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., everyone is welcome. Prices are $3 a bag.

The event will be in the Friends Room at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. All proceeds raised go toward funding vital library programs.

Read with Dogs at the Central Library, CdM Branch in February

Children are invited to practice their reading skills with a BARK Reading Dog. at two library events February 4 and 18.

The events will be Tuesday, February 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. and Tuesday, February 18, from 4 to 5 p.m., at the Corona del Mar Branch, 410 Marigold Ave.

Reading out loud helps kids become better readers, and reading to a friendly dog makes reading fun.

No registration is required. Children ages 6-11 must be accompanied by an adult.

For a complete list of children’s library events and programs, go to www.newportkids.org.

New Utility Bill Schedule to Begin in February

Beginning next month, the City of Newport Beach will transition to monthly utility billing from bi-monthly billing. This includes charges for water, sewer, recycling and more.

Customers will receive a utility bill, known as the Municipal Services Statement, 12 times a year instead of six. The transition will begin in February and be completed by March (individual transition dates depend on the current billing cycle).

If your account is set up for automatic payments, no additional steps are needed. You will be charged automatically each month, five days before the due date. To set up or adjust automatic payments, visit www.onlinebiller.com/newport.

For questions, please email revenuehelp@newportbeachca.gov or call (949) 644-3141.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Placed four people in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Enrolled one person into services.

Continued to shelter people. Twenty-five people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.