Op/Ed: Newport Beach Stands Ready to Prevent Wildfires

By Joe Stapleton, Mayor of Newport Beach

As we watched in terror as the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires devastate our neighbors up north in Los Angeles, we in Newport Beach have much to be grateful for. But our relative calm compared to the hellscape that has razed Los Angeles is not a result of being sedentary. Our first responders here in Newport Beach are always prepared for the unexpected and have developed mitigation, preparation and prevention techniques and practices to ensure that our beautiful coastal gem isn’t caught flat footed by a devastating blaze.

Fire prevention is at the heart of Newport Beach’s strategy. The Newport Beach Fire Department conducts regular inspections and outreach programs to reduce fire risks. These efforts include hazard reduction inspections in high-risk areas and free mitigation assessments for homeowners, advising them on ways to protect their properties through home hardening, defensible space, and other best practices.

We also support community-wide initiatives like Firewise USA, empowering residents to make their homes and neighborhoods more fire-resistant. Through these measures, we help build a resilient community that reduces fire risk before it starts.

Newport Beach takes early detection seriously. Using tools like Alert California’s network of cameras and sensors, fire officials can spot fires early, allowing for a quick response. Additionally, trained volunteers from the Orange County Fire Watch program monitor vulnerable areas like Buck Gully Reserve during high-risk conditions, ensuring potential threats are detected before they escalate.

Our fire personnel are strategically prepositioned in key areas to respond quickly if a fire breaks out. This level of preparedness allows us to act swiftly and minimize damage should the worst happen.

While Newport Beach is well-equipped to handle fires, we also rely on regional cooperation. Through the California Master Mutual Aid System, our fire and police departments can share resources with neighboring cities, ensuring a coordinated response during large-scale emergencies. Currently, we are providing mutual aid to support Los Angeles County as they battle major fires.

This system allows us to quickly mobilize additional resources when needed, strengthening our collective response to fire threats.

In the event of an evacuation, Newport Beach has a clear plan in place. The City’s Police and Fire departments manage evacuation procedures, with a detailed map that divides the city into zones for efficient action. To ensure residents are kept informed, we encourage everyone to sign up for the Newport Notified system, which delivers real-time updates during emergencies.

We also participate in the Ready, Set, Go! program, helping residents prepare for evacuations in advance. By taking these proactive steps, we ensure that our community is not only ready for a potential emergency but can act quickly and safely when the time comes.

Newport Beach’s extensive water system is a key asset in firefighting efforts. With the largest potable water reservoir in Orange County, Big Canyon Reservoir, and multiple redundant water sources, we can deliver up to 40,000 gallons per minute to fight fires. Backup systems ensure that we can maintain a constant water supply even in power outages, making our city one of the best-prepared communities for fire emergencies.

While Newport Beach is well-prepared, we know that wildfires can strike anywhere. If you want to support recovery efforts in Los Angeles or strengthen fire safety here, consider donating to the Newport Beach Fire Department Foundation or the California Fire Foundation.

By working together and staying prepared, we can protect our community and ensure that Newport Beach remains a safe place for generations to come.