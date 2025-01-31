Newport Beach DISC Sports & Spine Physicians Recognized by 2025 Southern California Super Doctors

Share this:

DISC Sports & Spine Center has announced that 10 of its physicians in Newport Beach are being recognized this year by The Southern California Super Doctors. These honors follow a rigorous, multi-phase selection process that combined a survey, independent evaluation and peer review, among other qualifying measures.

Reflecting their dedication to providing the highest level of patient care across spine surgery, orthopedics, pain management and vascular surgery, DISC’s 2025 Southern California Super Doctors honorees in Newport Beach include:

Neurological Spine Surgeons

Robert S. Bray, Jr., MD FAANS (Hall of Fame)

Amer Khalil, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgeons

Nick Jain, MD (Rising Stars)

Rojeh Melikian, MD

Grant Shifflett, MD (Rising Stars)

Orthopedic Surgeons

Brett I. Shore, MD

Pain Management Physicians

Michael Port, MD (Hall of Fame)

Leia Rispoli, MD (Rising Stars)

Vascular Surgeons

Russell Montgomery, MD

Since 2005, MSP Communications, has published its widely regarded, peer-reviewed Super Doctors lists across the country in newspapers, inserts and magazine special sections devoted to Super Doctors. The number of doctors appearing on the list in any given year is limited to approximately five percent of the region’s active physicians. The special Rising Star designation recognizes the accomplishments of physicians in practice for 10 years or less. Honorees are also found online at www.superdoctors.com.

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California’s leading provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art surgery centers in Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, Thousand Oaks, Valencia and Walnut Creek, as well as comprehensive clinics throughout Southern California, DISC has set a new benchmark for high-quality, minimally invasive care in the outpatient setting.

Accepted by most major insurance plans, DISC is dedicated to expanding patient access while prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness. DISC is an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center.

For more information, visit www.discmdgroup.com.