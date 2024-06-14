Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget, Summer Reading Program

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Bech City Manager

The City of Newport Beach continues to enjoy strong, stable finances with a healthy outlook, as evidenced in the $494.8 million Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget approved by the City Council on Tuesday, June 11.

The City budget is balanced, sets aside funds for long-term infrastructure projects, and continues an aggressive pension paydown strategy that is expected to eliminate the City’s pension liability in less than 10 years. The budget maintains Newport Beach’s high level of services, particularly in the area of public safety.

Fortunately, the City’s revenue outlook remains strong for the coming fiscal year. Property taxes, the City’s largest revenue source, are expected to increase by 4% due to additional sales and renovation activity. Sales tax projections also show positive increases.

As directed by the City Council’s Fiscal Sustainability Plan, this year’s budget includes performance metrics for each City department, as part of an ongoing effort to ensure the high quality, efficient delivery of programs and services.

On a related note, Fitch ratings recently reaffirmed the City’s excellent AAA credit rating, citing a stable tax base, ongoing pension debt contributions, and commitment to fiscally conservative budget policies.

For more information on City finances, please visit our budget and finance information web page: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/finance/city-budget-salary.

Community Celebrates Junior Lifeguard Building Grand Opening

Hundreds of community members joined City officials on Wednesday, June 12 for a ribbon-cutting celebration and open house for the new Junior Lifeguard Building at 901 E. Ocean Front near the Balboa Pier.

The 5,400 square-foot facility is the first permanent home for the popular Junior Lifeguard Program, which has operated out of temporary trailers for decades.

After several speeches, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, and the unveiling of a donor recognition wall, the building’s doors were opened to the community for a festive two-hour open house. Speakers included Mayor Will O’Neill, Reenie Boyer (founder of the Junior Lifeguard Program) and Graham Harvey (chairman of the Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Foundation), who recognized community donors for their support.

The $7.8-million building was funded through a public-private partnership between the City and the Foundation, using federal funds received by the City through the American Rescue Plan Act ($5.2 million), and private donations to the Foundation ($2.051 million).

The facility includes administrative and event space, expanded storage, locker rooms, and private and public restrooms. The project included improvements to Parking Lot A such as electric vehicle charging stations.

The Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard program, established in 1984, is one of the City’s most popular youth education programs, employing about 60 instructors and averaging 1,400 participants each summer. The seven-week program — now in its 40th year — operates from late June through early August.

The new building will be available for public rentals during the off season.

Summer Reading Program Runs through July 27

The Newport Beach Public Library’s popular Summer Reading Program runs through July 27. Sign up today for a summer of great books, prizes, free family activities, science programs, entertaining performances and more!

Stop by any library location or visit www.newportbeachlibrary.org to learn how you can join the fun. The Summer Reading Program is for all ages, from children and teens to adults.

The Summer Reading Program is generously funded by the Friends of the Library and the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation.

City, Corona del Mar Residents Discuss Potential Ocean Blvd. Walkway Improvements

The City hosted an informal gathering on June 8 with a group of Corona del Mar residents to get input on future improvements to the walking and viewing experience along Ocean Boulevard.

A two-hour walk on Ocean Boulevard from Poppy Avenue to Carnation Avenue was designed to give residents a chance to voice their thoughts about the treasured stretch of coastal bluff.

A public meeting to discuss potential improvements to the Ocean Boulevard bluff areas and walkway will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.

City Officials Tour Superior Ave. Bridge in Final Stages of Construction

City officials — including Mayor Will O’Neill, City Manager Grace Leung, Director of Public Works Dave Webb and former Mayor Don Webb — toured the soon-to-be completed Superior Avenue Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge on June 5.

The project is in its last few months of construction with completion expected this fall.

Swimming Lessons Now Available

It’s time to break out the sunscreen and head to the pool!

Summer has officially kicked off at Newport Harbor High School and the Marian Bergeson Aquatic Center at Corona del Mar High School, with a full lineup of group and private swim lessons for children (starting as young as 3 months), and additional lap swim hours for adults.

A full list of swim lesson offerings and pool hours can be found here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/aquatics.

Registration for Summer Classes Now Open

Get ready for an exciting summer! Registration for the City’s summer classes is now open.

See the latest Newport Navigator and visit www.newportbeachca.gov/register for more information on summer classes for all ages and interests, as well as community events such as Movies in the Park and July 4 is for Families.