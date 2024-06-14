37th Annual Circle 1000 Founders’ Celebration Brunch Raises More than $1 Million for Hoag Family Cancer Institute

Share this:

The 37nd annual Circle 1000 Founders’ Celebration Brunch to benefit Hoag Family Cancer Institute raised over $1 million to benefit Hoag Family Cancer Institute.

More than 300 Circle 1000 donors and friends, along with Hoag physicians and staff, gathered on Thursday, May 30 at the Balboa Bay Resort to celebrate a legacy of generosity supporting those affected by cancer.

The event raised the group’s cumulative giving to more than $25 million over the last 37 years.

“The Hoag Family Cancer Institute would not be where it is today without Circle 1000’s unwavering commitment to our patients,” said Burton Eisenberg, MD, Grace E. Hoag Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Hoag Family Cancer Institute.

Each year, Circle 1000 raises well over $1 million to directly fund clinical, educational and research initiatives that include:

Recruitment of oncology physician leaders from across the country and the world;

Cutting edge clinical research that provides local patients with access to potentially life-saving new treatments;

Early detection and cancer interception programs;

An annual oncology nursing symposium that educates nurses from across the country about developments in their field.

The highlight of the brunch was an emotional conversation with cancer survivor Deb McCune, who is also Hoag Hospital Foundation’s Executive Director of Strategic Engagement. Alongside her Hoag oncologist, Dr. Chaitali Nangia, and her Nurse Navigator, Traci Swenson, Deb shared her journey of survival with moderator Dori Holnagel, vice president of the Hoag Family Cancer Institute.

For nearly four decades, Circle 1000 funding has been instrumental to the Hoag Family Cancer Institute’s recruitment of leading physicians and its implementation of advanced initiatives. The group’s philanthropy supports early detection programs, molecular imaging and therapy, Hoag’s new Melanoma & Skin Cancer Program, its Oncology Nurse Navigator program and much more.

To learn more about Circle 1000, please visit www.hoaghospitalfoundation.org/circle-1000.