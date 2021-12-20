Newport Beach City Manager Update: Holiday Closures, Operation Christmas

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

On behalf of Newport Beach City employees, I wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! This will be the last edition for the year. We will resume on January 7.

If you haven’t done so already, please consider donating unwrapped toys, DVDs or sporting equipment to our “Operation Christmas” drive to support active military troops and their families. The deadline is Wednesday, December 22 at noon. Please see below for more information and drop-off locations throughout Newport Beach.

As a reminder, Newport Beach Civic Center and City recreation and community centers will be closed between Friday, December 24 and Monday, January 3, 2022. Police, Fire and other select City departments will remain open. For more details on hours of operation for select departments, please visit https://newportbeachca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/69111/637744789043800000.

Because the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays fall on Saturdays this year, trash and recycling will be collected on your normal collection day. There will be no street sweeping service on December 23, 24, and 30 or New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (December 31 and January 1).

If you would like free pickup and recycling of your Christmas tree, please remove all lights, ornaments, and bases, and place the tree near your trash carts on the same day as your regular collection service between December 26 and January 15. Trees must be six feet or less, so you may need to cut trees larger than six feet.

There’s Still Time to Support Our Troops Through “Operation Christmas”

The City is once again supporting the “Operation Christmas For Our Troops & Their Families” gift drive, organized by Yellow Ribbon America , now in its 17th year. Please consider donating new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment, new or used DVDs, or gift cards to support military service members and their families this holiday season. You can drop off items at any of the City facilities listed below between now and December 22 at noon. The gifts will be delivered on December 23 for distribution to families of active service members.

Drop-off locations are:

Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive – Revenue (1A), Community Development (1C), City Clerk’s Office (2E)

OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Avenue

Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Road

Marina Park Community & Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Boulevard

Police Department, 870 Santa Barbara Drive

Balboa Peninsula Fire Station #1, 110 E. Balboa Boulevard

Lido Fire Station #2, 475 32nd Street

Fashion Island Fire Station #3, 868 Santa Barbara Drive

Balboa Island Fire Station #4, 124 Marine Avenue

Corona del Mar Fire Station #5, 410 Marigold Avenue

Mariners Fire Station #6, 1348 Irvine Avenue

Santa Ana Heights Fire Station #7, 20401 Acacia Street

Newport Coast Fire Station #8, 6502 Ridge Park Road

Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Avenue

Balboa Library, 100 E. Balboa Boulevard

Crean Mariners Library, 1300 Irvine Avenue

Corona del Mar Library, 410 Marigold Avenue

For more information or questions please contact our City Clerk’s office at (949) 644-3005.

Drought Survey Provides Guidance on Conservation, Water Use

A survey on drought response conducted recently by the City of Newport Beach reflected residents’ views on water conservation and potential future community actions to save water. The survey, conducted online between October 27 and December 3, received 447 responses.

Most respondents were concerned about the drought and water shortage and have reduced their water usage in the last few years. Respondents expressed support for most water conservation practices, but less so for capturing shower water and stopping to water their landscapes entirely. Many favored developing a mechanism that would allow households to track their water usage to limit their consumption. A desire to see the City play a more active role in the water crisis — through education and outreach, enforcement, and leading by example — also appeared recurringly among survey responses.

I want to thank everyone who took the time to respond to the survey. The input will be useful as the City adopts strategies to reduce water use. You can read the full survey results at this link: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/home/showdocument?id=70984&t=637752652439450280.

Recycling Education Displays Now at City Facilities

As we prepare for an expansion of the City’s residential trash and recycling program in early 2022, City staff has set up displays and educational information at several public facilities. The displays feature educational materials and samples of different sized carts (a 96-gallon blue-top recycling cart, a 64- gallon landfill trash cart, a 32-gallon green top organic cart) along with a two-gallon organics kitchen pail that will be provided to all households. You can visit one of the informational displays at the Civic Center, the Central Library, CDM Library, Mariners Library, Marina Park, Oasis Center and Newport Coast Community Center.

Starting January 1, a new state law will require all Californians to recycle organic waste, including food waste and green waste, along with standard recycling materials. The City is updating our waste collection practices to minimize landfill disposal and align with the state’s mandate to reduce organic waste by 75% by 2025. Blue-top carts for standard recyclables were distributed to residents citywide last month, and green-top carts for organic waste will be distributed starting in late-January 2022. Organic waste includes food scraps and green waste such as landscape and pruning waste.

You will be receiving more information on the City’s expanded recycling program in the coming weeks and months. Please be on the lookout for a direct mail newsletter that will be delivered to all residents before the holidays. You can find more information at www.newportbeachca.gov/recycle.

Newport Beach Library Gets ‘Star’ Rating from Journal

The Newport Beach Public Library has once again been named as a Star Library in the 14th edition of the national ranking, compiled by the Library Journal. In 2021, 5,846 U.S. public libraries were scored, based on data from 2019, on the Index of Public Library Service. The index compares peer libraries in seven areas: usage of online content, physical circulation, circulation of electronic materials, library visits, program attendance, public internet computer use and Wi-Fi sessions. Newport Beach Public Library is the only Star Library in Orange County, and one of nine in California. This is the twelfth time in the last 14 years that Newport Beach Public Library has been named a Star Library.

Minor Flooding, Debris Reported from Winter Storm

The City of Newport Beach was visited by our first major rainstorm of the winter season on December 14. Our City Public Works crews responded to various storm-related incidents throughout the City, such as localized flooding, trees, tree limbs, sand and other storm-related debris. As with all early season storm events, trash and debris along shorelines will continue to be present over the next few weeks as residual storm flows will be ongoing.

Crews will continue to monitor, and clean-up as needed. As rainstorms continue to be in the forecast, we would like to remind everyone that free sandbags are available to Newport Beach residents Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. the day prior to a forecasted storm, and on the day of the storm at the City Corporation Yard, located at 592 Superior Avenue. Sandbags are limited to 10 per resident, with proof of Newport Beach residency.

Republic Services (Refuse Haulers) Reach a Tentative Labor Agreement

Last Wednesday, Republic Services refuse hauler unionized workers went on strike. While the majority Newport Beach’s refuse collection needs are met by CR&R and other approved waste haulers under contract, the City has experienced some impacts from the strike.

The City’s large waste cans located on the beaches are collected by Republic Services. Republic Services was able to provide some staffing to service our beach route this week, and it is expected that due to inclement weather and lower numbers of beach visitors, the lower levels of service will still be sufficient for the duration of the strike. Additionally, the City has worked with several HOAs that contract with Republic Services to address the refuse hauling needs of these neighborhoods. Republic Services has advised that it now has one truck operating in the City daily, which will provide a basic level of service to all customers.

As of early Friday morning, December 17 Republic Services reached a tentative labor agreement and are hopeful to resume regular trash pickup services quickly and reliably. Republic Services plans to enhance services where necessary in order to make up for the temporary disruption in regular services.

Turn off Sprinklers Before, During and After Rainfall to Conserve Water

Orange County received a total of 1.45 inches of rainfall this week, bringing the seasonal total to 2.38 inches. The seasonal total average (from the beginning of July to the end of December) is 4.00 inches, and the annual average is 13.93 inches. While the recent rainfall is encouraging, it’s too early to tell how the longer-term drought will unfold. Residents are still asked to conserve water and turn off sprinklers before, during and after a rainfall event. If you would like a free inspection or review from our Utilities Department staff regarding your water use, please feel free to contact the Utilities Department at (949) 644-3011.

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

As of December 16, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Newport Beach was 5,415, an increase of 43 cases since December 9. The total number of cases in Orange County as of December 16 was 318,382, an increase of 2,312 cases since December 9. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients countywide as of December 16 was 305,154. These figures are provided to Orange County by the California Department of Public Health.

Homelessness Update

20 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

City Net helped placed three clients into the Yale Navigation Center in Santa Ana with an Emergency Housing Voucher. The Yale center provides shelter for as many as 425 people experiencing homelessness and provides case managers who locate appropriate housing, assist with job searches, and provide other on-site services.

City Net, the City’s contract homeless services agency, helped several clients obtain Emergency Housing Vouchers. Emergency Housing Vouchers, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, allow people to pay affordable rent based on their fixed incomes. Nine people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach have been awarded vouchers. The voucher program is administered by the Orange County Housing Authority. City Net is assisting Newport Beach clients with completing the necessary paperwork, obtaining bank statements, touring potential rental apartments, and more.

City Net completed housing paperwork for a person newly matched to an Emergency Housing Voucher.

City Net completed housing paperwork for a family who obtained a housing voucher through the County’s Coordinated Entry System of care. The Coordinated Entry System matches people with permanent housing opportunities based on their needs and income.

City Net toured potential apartments with two clients who were awarded an Emergency Housing Voucher.

City Net enrolled a client into the Cold Weather Shelter operated by the County of Orange. The shelter, located in Santa Ana, provides on-site services and housing navigation for 80 people. The shelter is open from December to the end of March.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.