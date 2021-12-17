OC Community Foundation VP Cathleen Otero Named Advisory Board Chair of Orange County Grantmakers

Share this:

Orange County Grantmakers has announced its incoming 2022 Advisory Board Slate and new Board Chair Cathleen Otero, Vice President of Donor Relations and Programs with the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation.

In 2021, Orange County Grantmakers underwent a comprehensive, year-long strategic planning process that will redefine how the organization approaches its role in the community as well as explicitly calls out the organization’s commitment to equity and transformational leadership.

Otero brings with her a wealth of experience and leadership on a variety of issues aligned with Orange County Grantmakers including health equity, systems change, and representation of underserved populations.

“As the founding chair of Orange County Grantmakers, I understand how closely aligned our organizations are in our missions to advance health, education, and economic opportunities for Orange County residents through the power of philanthropy.” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “I am confident that Cathleen will contribute her unique knowledge and experience to advance these efforts in new and exciting ways.”

Under Cathleen’s leadership OC Grantmakers will, with the support of the rest of the board and the full membership, embark on an ambitious journey meant to bring advance equity for all Orange County residents.

If you are interested in becoming an OCG member, funders, philanthropists and grantmaking organizations must fund a minimum of $100,000 in Orange County.

To join, please visit www.ocgrantmakers.org and email OCG Executive Director Taryn Palumbo at [email protected]

For more information on the Orange County Community Foundation, visit www.oc-cf.org.