Newport Beach City Manager Update: Lecture Hall Ceremony, Mobile Cafe

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The City of Newport Beach and the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation hosted a ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 27 to kick off construction of a new lecture hall adjacent to the Central Library at 1000 Avocado Ave.

Members of the Newport Beach City Council, Newport Beach Public Library Foundation and Library Board of Trustees participated in a ceremonial “gold shovel” groundbreaking to mark the occasion.

The $23.4 million lecture hall, to be known as Witte Hall, is being financed through a cost-sharing agreement between the City and Foundation.

The 9,800-square-foot building, designed to complement the existing Central Library and City Hall architecture, will include tiered, stadium seating for about 300 people. The new auditorium will host a variety of authors, speakers, lecturers and other events.

Construction is expected to take about 21 months and be completed by early 2026.

Central Library patrons should note that parking will be significantly reduced for the duration of construction. If parking is not available in front of the library, please use the Civic Center parking structure at 100 Civic Center Dr., with convenient access to the library’s north-facing entrance near City Hall.

Join Us Saturday, March 2 at the NBPD Mobile Café

The Newport Beach Police Department is hosting the next Mobile Café on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Herst Coffee Roasters located at 3400 Via Lido.

The Newport Beach Mobile Café is a community event that gives our police officers, civilian employees, and volunteers an opportunity to interact with the community in a relaxed environment.

The first event was in July 2022, and the initiative continues to promote positive interaction between the police department and residents.

With this sharing of ideas and information, community members are helping improve Newport Beach, reduce crime, and further the department’s goal of transparency. Mobile Café allows everyone the opportunity to work as a team to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Balboa Pier Maintenance Work to Begin Monday

A City contractor will conduct routine maintenance work on the Balboa Pier beginning Monday, March 4. The maintenance work will focus on the timber structures underneath the pier deck.

The pier will remain open to the public. Residents and visitors are asked to exercise caution when walking near the construction zones.

Registration for City Summer Camps Opens March 7 at 8 a.m.

Ascend to new heights of summer fun with Camp Newport, where the City offer hundreds of enriching experiences across Newport Beach! Kids can ride the waves of knowledge in our surf and bodyboarding camps, dive into the wonders of local marine life in the Ocean Adventure Program, catch some air in epic skateboarding camps, take their skills to new heights with an exciting selection of outdoor sports, or cultivate creativity in engaging STEM-infused science, music, technology and art camps.

Secure your spot by April 4 for a 10 percent or more discount on most camps. Visit www.campnewport.com to elevate your child’s summer!

Peninsula Park Playground Improvements Underway

The City has begun renovating the Peninsula Park playground, adjacent to the Balboa Pier. The work began on February 28 and is scheduled to be completed before the busy summer season.

The renovations include installation of new playground equipment with a lifeguard theme, and flexible safety surfacing.

Construction fencing has been installed around the work areas, but pedestrian access to the public restroom will be maintained during construction.

Vote Today! Online Poll for Next Civic Center Sculptures Open through March 11

The City of Newport Beach Arts Commission invites residents to vote on the final selection of sculptures for Phase IX of the rotating exhibition in Civic Center Park.

A public poll facilitated by Arts Orange County will be available online through Monday, March 11.

The top 10 selected sculptures, along with three to five alternates, will be recommended to the Newport Beach City Council for installation. Selected sculptures will be featured for two years.

The online poll can be accessed at https://www.sparkoc.com/nb_sculpture_poll/.

For more information, please call (949) 717-3802 or email [email protected].

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week, the Be Well team:

Transported four people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for intakes.

Transported a person to a substance use facility for treatment.

Transported a person to the Be Well sobering station for treatment.

Transported a person to his homeless services provider.

The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Placed a family of three into a family shelter. The homeless liaison officer provided a meal and new clothing for them with Good Giving donations.

Completed a referral to the Yale Navigation Center.

Continued to shelter people. Twenty-two people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.

Click here for information on the City’s Good Giving program: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.