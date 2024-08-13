Superstar Christina Aguilera to Headline City of Hope OC ‘Promises of Hope’ Celebration Sept. 14 at Pelican Hill Resort

Share this:

City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has announced that Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera will perform at its “Promises of Hope” fundraiser Sept. 14 at Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach.

The event is being chaired by longtime City of Hope champion George Wall. The event will bring together philanthropic and community leaders from across the region who recognize the importance of City of Hope’s lifesaving mission.

Funds raised will benefit Orange County’s only specialty cancer hospital, opening in 2025.

The 73-bed, six-story hospital will be seamlessly connected to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, which has served thousands of patients since it opened in 2022.

“City of Hope’s ongoing commitment to expanding cancer care in Orange County reflects the unwavering support of our philanthropic leaders,” said Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer at City of Hope. “Your steadfast leadership and partnership are crucial as we continue to shape our vision in Orange County and beyond. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Christina Aguilera for her incredible support and commitment to our mission. Brick by brick, we are paving the way toward a future where all cancers can be cured.”

For more information on ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.PromisesOfHope.givesmart.com.

About Christina Aguilera: Christina Aguilera is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won seven Grammy Awards, including two Latin Grammy Awards. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time.

Aguilera continues to use her voice for good, having served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies, in addition to raising awareness for various social conversations around domestic violence and LGBTQ+ equality.

About City of Hope: Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas.