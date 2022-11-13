Newport Beach City Manager Update: NBPD Chief Lewis Retires, Jamboree Construction

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Please join me in thanking and congratulating Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis, who announced his retirement effective December 31.

While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of excellent public safety service to our community.

I’ve appointed Deputy Chief Joe Cartwright, who has held a variety of field and command-level positions in 20 years with the Newport Beach Police Department, to serve as acting chief.

Chief Lewis is well known in our community as a longtime veteran of the NBPD who rose through the ranks to become chief of police in 2016. He has been a respected and trusted leader who implemented innovative crime-reduction programs, such as data-driven community policing and excellence in emergency response and 911 call answer times.

Under his leadership, the department developed innovative wellness initiatives in collaboration with national experts, resulting in higher morale, productivity and police service improvements.

Our search for his successor will begin in the new year. In the meantime, our community will have a few weeks to thank Chief Lewis for his many years of service and wish him the very best in retirement.

Contact Chief Lewis at https://www.nbpd.org/who-we-are/contact-us/contact-chief-lewis.

Alternate Routes Recommended to Avoid Jamboree Rd. Construction

Expect traffic delays on northbound Jamboree Road this week as construction crews on a repaving project switch from nighttime to daytime work.

Between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14 through Thursday, November 17, paving work will take place in the northbound lanes of Jamboree between Sea Vista and Ford Road. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays as heavy traffic is expected, especially during school drop-off and pick-up hours. In addition, bridge deck maintenance will be taking place on the Jamboree Road Bridge, which crosses over Upper Newport Bay.

The switch from nighttime to daytime construction is due to weather impacts, including low nighttime temperatures that preclude paving at night.

For about three weeks after completion of the paving operation, crews will be adjusting all utilities to grade and installing new traffic signal detectors at all intersections. This work will require intermittent closures for northbound and southbound lanes. A minimum of one lane will remain open at all times. Alternate routes such as MacArthur Boulevard are advised.

The overall project, which includes paving and adding reclaimed water service to the median landscaping, is expected to be completed by mid-December.

Storm Brings Positive Start to Rainy Season

We were fortunate to receive some much-needed rain this week. The Orange County Water District Field Headquarters in Anaheim recorded a total of 2.28 inches of rainfall from this week’s storms. This brings the season total (since the beginning of July) to 2.96 inches, above the seasonal average of 2.09 inches.

While this is a positive start for the rainy season, there is still a pressing need to conserve water and address the state’s long-term drought conditions. An easy way to save water is to turn off sprinklers before, during and after rain events.

For more water-saving tips and rebates, visit http://www.watersmartnewport.org.

City Hall Permit Center Launches Self Check-in

Applicants visiting the Permit Center can now choose a self check-in option with their mobile device or from our new stationary kiosk.

Customers will be notified via text message as they are checked in, called for service at the counter, or transferred to a different department staff member. A final text message will notify that service has been completed, including a link to our customer satisfaction survey.

Our goal is to provide a better overall experience when doing business at the Permit Center.

The system also tracks applicants’ wait times, which will help the City better serve visitors and continue to improve the Permit Center experience.

Winter Class Registration Opens Nov. 17

Get ready to slide into winter with registration for classes and camps opening on Thursday, November 17 at 8 a.m. Community members are encouraged to give the gift of recreation this holiday season to help their friends and family start the new year learning skills, making friends, staying active and having fun.

Residents will receive a copy of the printed edition of the Newport Navigator in the mail and can view the fully linked digital version online at www.newportbeachca.gov/recreation.

Citywide Bridge Maintenance Begins Nov. 14

Beginning next week, a City contractor will be cleaning and sealing the decks of several City bridges: Newport Island Bridge (at 38th Street); Jamboree Road Bridge; Bison Avenue Bridge; and Bonita Canyon Bridge.

Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning on Monday, November 14 through late November. During construction hours, traffic control and lane restrictions will be in place.

In addition, the contractor will be doing repair work on the Balboa Island bridge on Monday, November 28 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets Available for Nov. 16 OASIS Thanksgiving Luncheon

The OASIS Senior Center will be holding its annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at noon on Wednesday, November 16. A traditional Thanksgiving lunch will be catered by 24 Carrots and coffee, drinks and dessert will be included. Come and enjoy holiday-themed music, a raffle drawing, and the opportunity to give thanks.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased in the OASIS Administration office or by calling (949) 644-3244.

Abandoned Small Vessels to be Auctioned Nov. 18 at Marina Park

The City will auction abandoned small vessels to the public on Friday, November 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Boulevard. The auction will include small dinghy vessels, stand-up paddle boards, and kayaks.

Viewing will open at 9 a.m. and the auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. Vessels are sold as is, for cash only, and the minimum bid varies with each vessel. Payment (cash only) is due immediately after the auction. The winning bidders are responsible for removing their vessels by 5 p.m. November 18.

Registration Opens Nov. 17 for Dec. 2 Breakfast With Santa Event

Santa is coming! Join us for “Breakfast with Santa” from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, December 2 at the Newport Coast Community Center.

Enjoy breakfast burritos and your favorite holiday songs while waiting for Santa’s big arrival. There will be crafts, bounce houses, train rides, and of course photos with Santa!

Registration opens on November 17 at 8 a.m.

Marina Park Family Fun Night Dec. 16

Experience a fun family event for all ages with dinner and amazing views of the 111th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Activities will include crafts, games, and photos with Santa. Tickets are limited, registration begins Thursday, November 17.

New State Building Codes to Take Effect in 2023

The City of Newport Beach will be adopting the 2022 California Building Standards Codes this year. The 2022 California codes will become effective on January 1, 2023.

The last business day for projects complying with 2019 California codes to submit plans to the City is Friday, December 23. The Permit Counter will be closed for the holidays, beginning Monday, December 26 through Tuesday, January 3.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Responded to a domestic violence incident and transported a woman and her child to a safe location.

Transported one person to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for an intake appointment.

Transported two people to crisis stabilization units for treatment.

Transported four people to services, shelter intakes, and appointments.

Engaged with the community at the Newport Beach Police Department’s Mobile Café at Fashion Island.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Continued to shelter people. Twenty people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Enrolled an older adult and her daughter into services and obtained emergency CalFresh benefits for them.

Delivered a new photo ID to a person sheltered at the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter and transported him to Share Our Selves for services.

Transported a man to an appointment at the Veteran’s Administration.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.