Hoag Classic Announces 2023 Dates at Newport Beach Country Club

The Hoag Classic annual PGA TOUR Champions event has announced its return to the Newport Beach Country Club March 15 – 19, 2023.

The event will once again feature Hoag Health System as the title sponsor and beneficiary of Orange County’s only PGA TOUR event.

Konica Minolta and City National Bank will both return as Presenting Partners for the fourth year.

In 2022, World Golf Hall of Fame member, Retief Goosen, earned his second career PGA TOUR Champions victory, with an 8-under par 63 during the final round, enroute to a 4-stroke victory over one of the strongest fields of the season.

In addition to Goosen, several other World Golf Hall of Fame members, major champions and legends of the game are eligible to compete for the $2 million purse and include, Darren Clarke, Fred Couples, David Duval, John Daly, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker and Mike Weir.

The 2023 event will also feature many of the same fan favorite tournament programs including Military Appreciation Day, presented by CoreLogic on Saturday March 18, and Student Day, presented by Kingston Technology on Sunday, March 19, as well as fan attractions around the golf course and the Legends Pro-Am on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16.

Volunteer Registration for the 2023 event is now open and offers an “inside the ropes” view for all individuals ages 18 and over in a variety of committees and responsibilities during tournament week.

For more information on volunteering, please visit www.HoagClassic.com or call the Volunteer Information line at (949) 764-7406.

General admission vouchers for the Hoag Classic will go on sale beginning Monday, December 5 exclusively at HoagClassic.com. Each voucher costs $30 and provides access to the tournament grounds on any one day, Wednesday – Sunday of tournament week.

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 33 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities.

In 2020, the PGA TOUR Champions schedule includes 27 tournaments across the United States, Morocco, Japan, England and Canada, with purses totaling nearly $59 million. The Charles Schwab Cup, which includes the Regular Season and the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, is used to determine the season-long champion.

All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, telecasts air in excess of 170 countries and territories, reaching more than 340 million potential households.

Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at www.PGATOUR.com.

Newport Beach Country Club is an exclusive and iconic Country Club in Newport Beach that has captured the spirit of the Southern California lifestyle for more than 65 years. Spanning nearly 56,000 square feet and boasting panoramic views of emerald fairways and sapphire seas, the Clubhouse makes an architectural statement on coastal California Craftsman design.

With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William “Billy” Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 20 years and is the home of the annual Hoag Classic.

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care.

Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 15 urgent care facilities, 10 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals.

Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women’s health, and orthopedics through Hoag’s affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers.

Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

For more information, visit www.hoag.org.