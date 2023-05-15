Newport Beach City Manager Update: NBPD Detective Honored, City Drought Campaign Wins Awards

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Newport Beach Detective Cynthia Carter was one of 20 first responders in Orange County honored by the Trauma Intervention Program of O.C. at its “Heroes with Heart” awards ceremony at the Irvine Marriott on April 27.

Carter was recognized by the nonprofit organization for “her works of compassion amid crisis” as the Newport Beach Police Department’s former homeless liaison officer.

The ceremony recognized Carter for her three years of work as the City’s homeless liaison officer, during which time she helped about 50 people transition from life on the street to permanent housing, and helped guide many others toward successful drug and mental health counseling, shelter and other support services.

Carter credits the support of her department and collaboration with TIP of O.C, the Orange County Health Care Agency, City Net and Be Well OC, and many other service organizations. She has kept in touch with many people she helped over the years and said she plans to continue to do so following her promotion from homeless liaison officer to detective in April.

Meet California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick May 17 at Central Library

The Newport Beach Public Library is pleased to announce a “Meet the Author” event with Lee Herrick, California Poet Laureate and author of three books of poems. The event will be Wednesday, May 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Friends Room of the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

This program is free; registration is recommended at https://www.newportbeachlibrary.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/72186/11906.

Born in Daejeon, South Korea, Lee Herrick was adopted at the age of 10 months and raised in California. He is the 10th California Poet Laureate and the first Asian American to serve in the role. Herrick has published three books of poetry and his work has appeared in numerous journals and reviews. He is currently working on his fourth book of poems and a forthcoming memoir.

City Drought Campaign Wins Statewide Awards

The City of Newport Beach’s 2022 water conservation education campaign, “Ride the Wave to Water Savings,” was recognized with two awards at the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) annual awards program on May 3.

The City’s work was recognized with first place “EPIC” awards in two categories, overall campaign and graphic design. Judges noted the eye-catching visual appeal of the campaign’s “retro beach” theme, as well as its messaging effectiveness in helping reduce water consumption by 12 percent citywide during some of the driest months of the state’s extended drought.

CAPIO’s EPIC awards program recognizes creative and effective efforts in the areas of communication and marketing campaigns, newsletter production, photography, special events, writing, web development, video production and more.

Join Us for ‘Lightyear,’ Free Movie in the Park, May 19 at Marina Park

Bring your family and friends out to Marina Park to enjoy a screening of the animated movie “Lightyear” on Friday, May 19. The event begins at 7 p.m.; showtime is at sunset.

There will be fun activities, free popcorn and food available for purchase. Remember to bring a chair and blanket for comfortable seating during the movie.

You’re Invited to ‘Touch-A-Truck’, a Free City Event May 20 at Balboa Pier

In celebration of National Public Works Week, please join the City of Newport Beach and our partners for the 2nd annual “Touch-A-Truck” event on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Balboa Pier parking lot.

This event provides a hands-on opportunity to get up close to heavy trucks and equipment and learn how they are used to keep Newport Beach maintained.

Community Resource Expo May 20 at OASIS

Join us for the Community Resource Expo Saturday, May 20 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave. This is a free event with all welcome!

The expo includes complimentary breakfast, 60 vendors, free class demonstrations and a free lecture presented by Alzheimer’s Orange County, along with a complimentary health screening offered by UCI Health.

The OASIS Community Resource Expo offers a wide range of vendors, from non-profits to surrounding businesses. Local care facilities, wellness groups, and insurance agencies will be available for information and resources.

Newport Beach Art Exhibition Submissions Due May 26

Artists who would like to participate in the 2023 Newport Beach Art Exhibition are invited to submit entries by Friday, May 26.

Presented by the City Arts Commission, the Newport Beach Art Exhibition is a one-day juried art show on Saturday, June 24, from noon to 6 p.m. This event is a great opportunity to showcase, sell and celebrate art.

Entry guidelines are on the City’s website at www.newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts.

To apply, create a free account on www.CallforEntry.org and submit your entries by Friday, May 26.

Free Compost Giveaway and Paper Shredding May 27

After an overwhelmingly successful Earth Day event last month, the City will be hosting a follow-up event on Saturday, May 27 for residents who were not able to participate.

Newport Beach residents are invited to bring documents for shredding and can also pick up free bags of compost from 8 a.m. to noon (while services and supplies last).

The event will be held at 3300 Pacific View Dr. in the Harbor Day School overflow parking lot.

Residents can bring up to 10 standard file boxes for shredding and/or receive up to five, 30-lbs. bags of free compost. Residency will be verified; please bring identification.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Provided resources and support to a person fleeing domestic violence.

Transported a person to the sobering station at the Be Well campus.

Transported two people home after de-escalating their crises and provided resources for counseling.

Transported a person to a housing meeting and another person back to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Followed up with a person who successfully processed her trauma at the Be Well crisis stabilization unit.

Arranged transportation for a person to refill psychiatric medications at a local hospital.

Provided mental health and wellness resources to businesses and residents during community outreach.

TO REACH BE WELL: The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.

Homelessness Update

This week the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Helped a client temporarily sheltered in a motel prepare for a housing opportunity.

Transported a client to the Veterans’ Administration to obtain a housing voucher.

Transported a client to the post office to retrieve a document for a housing appointment.

Completed an intake at the Yale Navigation Center.

Completed three referrals to the Yale Navigation Center.

Provided a bus pass to a client traveling to Share Our Selves for an appointment.

Continued to shelter people. Twenty people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.