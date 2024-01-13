Newport Beach City Manager Update: New Fire Department Recruits, Library Lecture Hall Project

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

You are welcome to join the Board of Library Trustees at its January 16 meeting for a first look at the different design options for the replacement of the Balboa Branch Library and Fire Station #1 on the Balboa Peninsula.

The meeting will be held at the Marina Park Community Center (1600 W. Balboa Blvd.) on Tuesday, January 16, at 5 p.m.

The Balboa Branch Library/Fire Station #1 replacement project is part of the City’s Capital Improvement Program. The current facilities, located at 110 East Balboa Boulevard, were constructed nearly 60 years ago and have exceeded their useful service lives.

Building renderings will be unveiled and presented for the first time during the Board of Library Trustees meeting, as item number A.7. under Current Business. Staff from the City’s Public Works Department and representatives from COAR Design Group will be at the meeting to receive public comment.

Fire Department Welcomes New Recruits

The Newport Beach Fire Department recently welcomed six new firefighter-paramedics into its ranks, following their successful completion of a seven-week training course.

The recruits recently completed the basic fire academy led by NBFD staff, which includes training in all-hazard fire operations and Emergency Medical Service (EMS).

The new recruits have started orientation shifts at City fire stations, rotating between fire engines, trucks and medic vans. Congratulations!

City to Address Pooling Ocean Water near Santa Ana River

The City is working with partner agencies on a plan to fill in a recessed area of sand in West Newport Beach that is collecting ocean water during high tides.

The recent sand replenishment work in West Newport created a slightly recessed area on the beach between the Santa Ana River and Orange Street that temporarily captures water during high tides and high surf. The water slowly drains out to sea during low tides and does not pose a threat to homes.

The sand replenishment efforts helped protect area homes from flooding during the recent high surf that hit most of California’s west-facing beaches.

Library Lecture Hall Project Moves Forward

Construction of the new Central Library Lecture Hall will begin this spring, following the City Council’s January 9 approval of a contract award and updated agreement with the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation.

By a 4-3 vote, the Council approved a $19-million construction contract with AMG & Associates, Inc., of Santa Clarita, the low bidder. The amended agreement with the Foundation updates funding conditions and terms of use under a 50/50 cost-sharing agreement.

The 9,814-square-foot building is designed to complement the existing Central Library and City Hall architecture. It will include tiered, stadium seating for 299 people and host a variety of authors, speakers and lecturers throughout the year.

The project costs are being shared evenly by the City and the Foundation, which committed $7 million received from community donations and has pledged an additional $4.7 million in donations toward the total project cost of $23.4 million.

Construction of the Lecture Hall is expected to take about 21 months and be completed by late 2025.

Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Closures

City Hall and most City facilities will be closed on Monday, January 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

There will be no street sweeping on Monday, January 15. For the remainder of the week, street sweeping will be on its regular schedule.

Trash collection will remain on its regular schedule, Monday through Friday. Please set your carts curbside on your regular collection day.

For questions about street sweeping, please contact the Utilities Department by calling (949) 644-3011. For questions regarding trash collection, please contact the Municipal Operations Division by calling 949-644-3066.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week, the Be Well team:

Transported two people to crisis stabilization units for treatment.

Transported a person to the Be Well sobering station for treatment.

Transported a person to a homeless services provider for resources.

Collaborated with the County’s Crisis Assessment Team to place two people into psychiatric facilities for treatment.

Collaborated with the Newport Beach Fire Department and Adult Protective Services to prevent an eviction.

To reach Be Well: The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Completed a client’s housing voucher extension and senior living complex application.

Enrolled two people into services.Completed a referral to the Yale Navigation Center for a client.

Continued to shelter people: 25 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.