Lincoln Elementary Students Present “The Lion King Jr.” Tuesday January 16

The performing arts can open a whole new world for children—acting, singing, dancing and gaining confidence and interpersonal skills in the process.

Thanks to a statewide grant program, students at Costa Mesa-based Vanguard University are teaming up with local nonprofit Arts & Learning Conservatory to provide young children at Lincoln Elementary in Newport Beach a taste of the limelight that they otherwise would not have.

Vanguard sophomore Montana Leyva is a College Corps fellow with Arts & Learning, where she is mentoring youth while helping with choreography and rehearsals for a musical production of a kid-friendly version of “The Lion King” musical for more than 35 students at Lincoln Elementary (part of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District) who would not otherwise have the opportunity.

Parents, families and the community are invited to the free performance of “The Lion King Jr.” on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m. Lincoln Elementary is located at 3101 Pacific View Dr, Corona Del Mar.