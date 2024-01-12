PIMCO Managing Director Joins Working Wardrobes Board of Directors

Share this:

Working Wardrobes, a leading nonprofit organization that helps individuals overcome barriers to gainful employment, has added seven stellar community leaders to its esteemed board of directors, including John Murray, who leads Newport Beach-based PIMCO’s global private commercial real estate team as a managing director and portfolio manager in its Newport Beach office.

Murray is a U.S. Army Veteran with over two decades of investment and commercial real estate experience and holds degrees from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, MIT and Lehigh University.

Other new board members include Erica Hansen, Lynn Herrick, Wendy Nicoson, Carlos Oregon, Sherrie Simmons and Ivo Tjan. They each bring executive-level leadership, unique talents and strategic vision to the Orange County-based organization.

“We are grateful to the community leaders who are willing to share their time and talents with Working Wardrobes, helping further our mission to help people overcome barriers to not just employment but rather, gainful employment,” said Bonni Pomush, CEO of Working Wardrobes. “It is such a joy to see our board of directors grow and evolve. Each of these new members bring valuable insight and perspective to our organization and we are deeply appreciative of their commitment to our cause.”

Since 1990, Working Wardrobes has made an indelible mark in the lives of its clients and in the community. The goal of the organization is to positively impact every client’s collective way of life, from economical, emotional, and environmental perspectives. Every year, Working Wardrobes serves approximately 5,000 job seekers by providing no-cost assessments, training and certifications, career coaching, individualized employment plans, and professional wardrobing services.

For more information about Working Wardrobes and its initiatives, please visit www.workingwardrobes.org.